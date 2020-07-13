Mike Lee: America has "dangerously deviated" from the country's core values

In the past 80 years, the country has "dangerously deviated" from what was once an obvious distinction between federal and state power, said Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

In the new series "Fox Nation 101: The Constitution," Lee took viewers through the history and importance of America's founding documents, highlighting core principles and values ​​that have changed throughout the history of the nation.

The "dangerous" change began in the 1930s, Lee said, when the country, paralyzed by the Great Depression, turned to the federal government, significantly increasing its economic role.

"I think he planted some seeds that have proven dangerous over time." – Sen. Mike Lee, & # 39; Fox Nation 101: The Constitution & # 39;

"People understandably wanted solutions to the Great Depression. It's understandable why some people approach this from the mistaken point of view that it was appropriate for the federal government to do everything it did during the New Deal era," Lee explained.

But he continued: "I think he planted some seeds that have proven dangerous over time. Much of this resulted in our gradual abandonment of these core constitutional protections of federalism and the separation of powers."

Until the enactment of the New Deal, the country "more or less respected the difference between federal and state power," said Lee.

"And we more or less recognized and respected the difference between the legislative, executive and judicial branches. That began to fray during the New Deal era, when we began to shift more and more responsibilities away from the government of the American people and Washington, D.C.

"This, in turn, has created many other problems because when Congress suddenly found all this power, it realized that it could not make so much law," added the senator.

Before then, a law had to be passed in the House of Representatives, later passed in the Senate, and then presented to the President of the United States for signature or veto, Lee explained.

"If the president vetoes it and it does not become law unless two thirds of both houses override that veto," he said, adding: "We have dangerously deviated from that formula in the last 80 years."

