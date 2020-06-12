Millennials who work from home may be moving the market

The economy and corporate profits are in free fall due to the Covid-19 outbreak. So is the market backed by the Federal Reserve, which is now buying ETFs, and large mutual funds, hedge funds, and other institutional investors looking for bargains?

Younger millennials are actively looking for bargains, one of the co-founders of popular trading app Robinhood said at a recent investment conference.

"We see a lot of buying activity from specific industries that were affected by the pandemic," Robinhood co-founder and co-founder Vladimir Tenev said at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference last week.

Tenev added that the company's clients, whose average age is 31, are specifically picking up stocks from airlines, video conferencing and media streaming companies, as well as biotechnology.

That is an interesting variety of actions, since these sectors represent a bet both for an eventual recovery of Covid-19 (airlines and pharmaceutical companies working on vaccines and treatments) and for continuous work and a home environment, that is, , companies like Focus ( ZM ) and Netflix ( NFLX ) .

Airlines in particular appear to be popular stock picks for millennials, according to Frank Holmes, CEO of US global investors USA ( GROW UP ) , a company that runs the JETS ( JETS ) ETF airline.

Holmes said he began to see a noticeable surge in interest in the JETS ETF in March. After he and his staff took a closer look at the trends at Robinhood, Holmes discovered that many younger investors were buying the ETF after a major downturn.

"More millennials are working from home more and actively trading," Holmes said, adding that airline stocks could be a popular "buy what you know" trade for younger people who like to travel and spend on experiences.

Moving to YouTube instead of the Omaha Oracle

And while Warren Buffett & # 39; s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRKB ) threw all his stake in Delta ( DAL ) , South west ( LUV ) , United ( UAL ) and American ( AAL ) Earlier this year due to Covid-19 concerns, Holmes said that did not scare millennial investors.

It appears they are paying more attention to sources like DJ & # 39; s Aviation's popular YouTube channel to reverse tips and keep a close eye on daily updates to TSA checkpoints to try to gauge possible rebound in air travel Holmes added.

Robinhood's Rival Charles Schwab ( SCHW ) , which is in the process of growing further thanks to its pending agreement with TD Ameritrade ( AMTD ) He also said that younger investors are helping to boost the market.

Schwab said in an email to CNN Business that more than half of his new clients since the start of 2019 are households under the age of 40, and that these younger clients are investing "at higher-than-normal asset levels, by which seems to be very compromised. "

The brokerage firm also noted that interest is much higher now than after shares sank amid the Great Recession and the Global Financial Crisis 12 years ago.

"We are seeing more activity from new clients, opening new accounts with people who want to invest. We did not see this type of activity in 2008," said a Schwab spokesperson.