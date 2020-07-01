Minnesota bride worries about accident victim while still wearing her wedding dress

When Rachel Taylor, 22, saw a woman injured in a car accident in South St. Paul, Minnesota, she immediately got out of her car and helped the woman, even though Taylor was still wearing her wedding dress.

Taylor and her new husband Calvin, 23, were driving home after their June 21 wedding when they saw a car collide with two other cars that had already crashed, with a woman standing between them, Pioneer Press reported last week. .

The woman, Tamara Peterson, arrived on the scene because her son was in one of the first cars that had crashed, according to Pioneer Press.

Taylor told Pioneer Press that she saw an injury to Peterson's leg when people were driving her to the side of the road, so Taylor ran to hug Peterson and stay calm, using what she had learned at Bethel University infirmary while she worked with women in labor.

"I just talked to her," Taylor told the store. "I said," You are so strong. You are so brave I am so proud of you. & # 39; "

In a Facebook post, Calvin said his new girlfriend held Peterson for "at least 15 minutes" until paramedics arrived.

"I am lucky to have a wonderful wife who will always take care of the people who need it, and we were lucky to be in the right place at the right time to make a difference," Calvin wrote in the post. , which included a photo of Taylor holding Peterson.

According to the Pioneer Press, Peterson is recovering and has a GoFundMe page to help her with her medical bills.

Peterson told the newspaper that Taylor “was amazing and helped save my life by keeping me focused and calm. He is certainly a talented angel and chose the right career path. "

Calvin ended his Facebook post saying: “I am very proud of my wife. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who is truly a servant of God, and serve him by his side. "