Minnesota Gov. Walz asks Trump for a disaster declaration after George Floyd riots inflict more than $ 500 million in damage

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked President Trump for a federal disaster declaration in his state due to "extensive fire damage" and other destruction in the riots that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in the Memorial Day.

"We need to come together to ensure that Minnesotans who were victims of this destruction have access to the critical infrastructure they need to be able to go to the grocery store, pick up their medications and live their lives," Walz said in a statement Thursday. Together, we will rebuild. "

THE SPEECHES OF THE TWO CITIES CONTINUE AS THE GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA CLAIMS THE GUARD AND THE POLICE RESPOND

He also appealed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for financial assistance to help cover the cost of debris removal, emergency measures, and damage to public buildings and equipment.

"We ask our federal partners to step forward and help our communities recover," he said.

Walz's office estimates the cost of damage to more than 1,500 companies in Minneapolis and St. Paul at more than $ 500 million.

The fires caused at least $ 15 million in damage to public infrastructure that Walz's office said may be eligible for a refund from the federal government.

"We are committed to helping our communities rebuild, but we cannot do this on our own," said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. "As state, tribal, and local budgets are slashed by COVID-19, we need everyone to step forward, including the federal government, to restore the security and critical infrastructure of our communities."

The governor's office said it fully mobilized the Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War II to restore order after protests over Floyd's death turned into chaos.

The looting and riots sometimes left businesses and vehicles engulfed in flames and the police department's Third Precinct building caught fire and was abandoned.

Violence has subsided, but federal prosecutors have filed a series of charges against fire suspects and continue to try to identify more people of concern.

Four officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and criminally charged in connection with Floyd's death.