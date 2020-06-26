Mississippi now has enough votes to change the state flag, according to lead lawmaker

The Mississippi flag features red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner. It was first adopted in 1894.

In 2001, Mississippi gave voters the opportunity to change the flag through a public referendum; 64 percent voted no.

"These kinds of problems, unfortunately, always seem to break down racial lines," Johnson said.

However, in light of the recent protests following the murder of George Floyd, that sentiment could change.

"The young people who weren't voting at the time … want to see this change. And they're white, black, Republican and Democrat. They just want to see it change," Johnson said.

Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican who has opposed changing the flag through the legislature, said Thursday in a Facebook post: "I don't think if you want to keep the flag you are automatically a traitor or a racist. I also understand that a flag is not about the past, it is a flag for the present. "

He added: "Outside of all corporate stances and grooming, you feel sincere pain and discomfort when some Mississippians look at the symbol on our flag."

Reeves believes that the question about changing the flag should be asked for people to decide. He acknowledged that since the 2001 vote "there is a good chance that the views of the Misipianos have changed."

Although the legislature has come a long way in securing the necessary House votes, Johnson said he was concerned about the fate of the bill in the Senate. However, he said, the House can "put a little pressure on the Senate to go ahead and present a bill." This, combined with the growing national conversation about race, makes the vote "just a matter of time."

When asked why he personally wanted to see the flag changed, Johnson told CNN: "I was born in 1958. I grew up in the Civil Rights movement. In fact, I saw Klansmen ride down the middle of Main Street with Confederate flags and with screams and howls of terror … They were bold and they were out there. There were black people who had just been killed. Some disappeared for no reason other than to be black. People boasted about it. "

"I grew up in an era where I saw that happening," he continued. "So that flag means nothing but hate and terror to me."

Johnson believes that the Confederate emblem has been a deterrent to economic and educational growth in the state and has alienated youth.

"If we could remove that flag, a new door would open for the state of Mississippi," he concluded.