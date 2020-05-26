Missouri Hair Salon Client Discusses Possible Exposure to Coronavirus





One of the things that people want to do once they are allowed is to cut their hair. Some states have allowed reopening of beauty salons, provided that owners have taken the necessary steps to disinfect and evaluate their employees. Unfortunately, there was one in Missouri who may not have followed those directives. A customer named Erik Chase visited Great Clips in Missouri to request service, presumably assuming that business owners had already taken the necessary steps before resuming operations. Unfortunately, it appears that this was not the case. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department informed him that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now forced to stay indoors and regularly report his condition, Fox News reported. at the barbershop on May 17 and noticed that some stylists were not wearing masks. He also disclosed how the person who attended him did not wear gloves. Health officials ask stylists and clients to wear face masks at all times when services are rendered. Now, Chase is among the 147 people being monitored for possible exposure to the virus from the salon. He was also one of 84 clients of a stylist who was on call from May 12 to 20. Seven workers were reportedly infected at the time. "I am now someone directly affected by COVID and never thought I would be this close to home," Chase told KY3 News. "It's a big problem. It definitely worries me a lot." Chase was ordered to stay home for 14 days from the time his hair was cut. You need to take your temperature twice a day and register with the health department during that period. Chase will undergo COVID-19 testing after that. However, he admitted to having been in contact with 15 to 20 other people. From the looks of it, contact tracing is far from over with health officials likely to need to trace these other individuals. This is apart from the customers who were in the Great Clips room from May 16 to 20.

But for Chase, Great Clips should have exercised due diligence to avoid the problem. With some employees showing signs of the COVID-19 strain, he thinks these stylists should have stayed home. Great Clips recently released a statement, revealing how the two stylists are being monitored by health officials. The room has been closed and is undergoing additional disinfection and deep cleaning. The beauty salons were part of the establishments that the state allowed to reopen on May 4.

