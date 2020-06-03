More than 70 luxury cars stolen from a dealer amid looting in Northern California

Police in the north California are looking for suspects after the protesters Stole More than 70 luxury cars from a dealership near San Francisco on Sunday night.

The owner of the San Leandro Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership, Carlos Hidalgo, said that although he blocked the exits with cars as a precaution, the thieves "began to ram, ramming until they were able to get out. They took out chains and fence posts. It was an act very malicious, ”FOX 2 reported in Oakland.

"You go in it's like a war zone," Hidalgo said of the aftermath. "It is not a cause for anyone. This is just bad thieves. It is horrible. This is domestic terrorism caused to the people who work. That is not right."

He said he called the police, but they were too busy to respond to the dealership that night, SF Gate reported.

The looters parted ways with the peaceful protesters, who were in the Bay Area on Sunday demanding justice after the death of George Floyd – First go to a Nike clearance store across the street from the dealership.

After entering the showroom, the thieves gained access to the key safe and used the key fobs to locate the cars.

Nearly all of the dealer's $ 90,000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats were stolen, FOX 2 reported.

The thieves also stole Charger Hellcats, Jeep Wranglers, and trucks.

Lt. Ted Henderson said he did not know if it was an opportunistic crime or if it was planned.

He said no arrests have been made, but police are searching social media videos of the crime and looking for surveillance videos in the area to identify the suspects.

"Events in Minneapolis have reopened old, raw wounds and forced us to face social injustices that must be addressed," Chief Jeff Tudor wrote in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. "Those who protested peacefully have started that conversation. But those who have looted and stoked violence in our community are hurting that effort."

Between 20 and 25 cars have been recovered, Henderson said, some damaged and others cut by pieces.

"As we recover them, I have cars without engines," said Hidalgo. FOX 2.

The dealership estimates that it lost $ 5 million in robberies and plans to hire armed guards.

A nearby Walmart, See’s Candies, Burlington Coat Factory, Subway, and Designer Shoe Warehouse were also looted Sunday night, according to SF Gate.