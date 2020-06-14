NASA spacecraft sends images of stars from 4.3 billion miles away

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Do you have 3D glasses? You can see these stereo images that reveal the distance of the stars from their backgrounds. On the left is Proxima Centauri and on the right is Wolf 359.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The newly renamed Arrokoth object, once known as Ultima Thule, is ultragrid, smooth, and covered in complex organic molecules, according to new research.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Another look at Ultima Thule reveals the pancake shape that many associate it with.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons imagery revealed that the craters on Pluto and Charon were created by small objects from the Kuiper Belt.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Although this might seem more impressive if you wear 3D glasses, this is the first 3D image of the Kuiper Belt Ultima Thule object. New Horizons flew by Ultima Thule on January 1.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This is the first color image of Ultima Thule, taken at a distance of 85,000 miles from the object by the New Horizons spacecraft. The "red snowman" replaces the initial "bowling" shape that it was thought to be. This image reveals that Ultima Thule is actually two objects joined by gravity, making it the first binary contact visited by a spacecraft. The red color is due to the fact that it radiates into the Kuiper Belt.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons gave us our first "up close" look at Ultima Thule on January 1. On the left is a composite of two images taken half a million miles away, indicating the size and shape of the object. An artist impression on the right suggests that Ultima Thule is bowling-shaped and rotates like a propeller.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth When NASA's New Horizons spacecraft flew over Pluto in July 2015, it captured this image of the main mountain ranges where it encounters a vast icy plain called Sputnik Planitia. The ridges in these photos have now been identified as dunes made from solid grains of methane ice.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons photographed what scientists call terrain "blades" near the dwarf planet's heart-shaped region. This three-dimensional image was created using two images taken 14 minutes apart on July 14. The first image was taken about 16,000 miles (25,000 km) from Pluto and the second was taken when the spacecraft was 10,000 miles (about 17,000 km) away. Take out your 3-D glasses for the best view.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The New Horizons team has discovered a chain of exotic methane snow-capped mountains on Pluto. NASA released an image of the snow-capped mountains that stretch across the dark expanse of Cthulhu on March 3.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth NASA released a photo on February 4, 2015, which it suspects is an image of floating hills on Pluto's surface. The hills are made of water ice and are suspended above a sea of ​​nitrogen.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This infrared image shows that water ice is abundant on Pluto's surface. The image was created using two scans of Pluto made by the New Horizons spacecraft on July 14, when the probe was about 67,000 miles (108,000 km) above Pluto.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth These photos show Pluto's variety of textures, including what NASA calls "rounded, odd-textured mountains." The mountains are informally called the Tartar Dorsa. This image shows approximately 330 miles (530 km) of Pluto's terrain. It combines blue, red, and infrared images taken by the space probe's Ralph / Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera. The images were taken on July 14, during the probe's flyby. They were released on September 24.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The photos taken by New Horizons just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14 are the sharpest images to date of Pluto's varied terrain. This high resolution image reveals details of two ice mountains. The image covers 75 miles (120 kilometers) of Pluto's surface.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This image of Pluto's surface was taken just 15 minutes after NASA's New Horizon spacecraft approached the frozen planet on July 14. While looking at the Sun, the spacecraft's camera captured more than a dozen thin layers of haze in Pluto's atmosphere. at least 60 miles (100 km) above the surface. The photo was downloaded to Earth on September 13.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This image of Pluto's icy, mountainous landscapes was taken from a distance of 11,000 miles (17,700 kilometers). "This image really makes you feel like you're there, on Pluto, inspecting the landscape for yourself," said New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern of the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This image is a synthesis of new high-resolution images with downlinks from New Horizons. The wide icy plains have been nicknamed Sputnik Planum. This image is from a perspective on the equatorial area of ​​Pluto. Astronomers began downloading a dump of data from the spacecraft over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5-7.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Scientists say what looks like mountains could be huge blocks of frozen water suspended in frozen nitrogen. In the new photos, taken on July 14 and released on September 10, a pixel is 400 meters (440 yards). New Horizons' closest pass for Pluto brought it about 50,000 miles from the surface.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Pluto's landscape has a lot of variety: plains, mountains, craters and what appears to be dunes. The smallest details in the photos are about half a mile wide. The area with the craters is ancient, scientists say. The frozen plain flats are relatively young.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Just before its closest approach to Pluto on July 14, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft took this photo of Charon, Pluto's largest moon. The photo was taken at a distance of 290,000 miles away. The Charon North Pole region is markedly dark. This photo was released on September 10.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This new image of Pluto is an amazing planetary scientist. It shows the atmosphere of the small world, illuminated by the sun. NASA says the image reveals layers of mist that are several times higher than anticipated. The photo was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft seven hours after its closest approach to Pluto on July 14. New Horizons was approximately 1.25 million miles from Pluto at the time.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Images taken from Pluto's heart-shaped feature, informally called Tombaugh Regius, reveal a "vast, crater-free plain that appears to be no more than 100 million years old," NASA said on July 17. The frozen region "is possibly still being shaped by geology processes." NASA's New Horizons spacecraft launched in 2006 and traveled 3 billion miles to the dwarf planet.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Close-up images of a region near Pluto's equator revealed a giant surprise: a juvenile mountain range. NASA released the image on July 15.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Remarkable new details of Pluto's largest moon, Charon, are revealed in this image released on July 15.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The latest spectrum analysis of the New Horizons Ralph instrument was released on July 15. It reveals a large amount of methane ice, but with noticeable differences from place to place on Pluto's frozen surface.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth NASA team members and guests countdown to the spacecraft's approach to Pluto on July 14.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This image of Pluto was captured by New Horizons on July 13, approximately 16 hours before the closest approach moment. The spacecraft was 476,000 miles from Pluto's surface.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth The colors in this image of Pluto and Charon are exaggerated to make it easy to see their different characteristics. (These are not the actual colors of Pluto and Charon, and the two bodies are not really that close together in space.) This image was created on July 13, a day before New Horizons made its closest approach to Pluto.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This Pluto image was captured by New Horizons on July 12. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles from Pluto at the time.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons took this photo of Charon on July 12. It reveals a system of chasms larger than the Grand Canyon. The spacecraft was 1.6 million miles away when the image was taken.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons was about 3.7 million miles from Pluto and Charon when it took this image on July 8.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Do you see a heart on Pluto? This image was taken on July 7 by New Horizons when it was about 5 million miles from the planet. Look down to the right and you will see a large, bright area, approximately 1,200 miles wide, that resembles a heart.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons took six black and white photos of Pluto and Charon between June 23 and 29. The images were combined with color data from another instrument on the space probe to create the images above. The spacecraft was 15 million miles away when the sequence began and 11 million miles when the last photo was taken.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Pluto is shown here along with Charon in images taken on June 25 and 27. The image on the right shows a series of evenly spaced dark dots near Pluto's equator. Scientists hope to solve the puzzle as New Horizons approaches Pluto.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons took a series of 13 images of Charon surrounding Pluto in 6½ days in April. While the images were being taken, the spacecraft moved from about 69 million miles from Pluto to 64 million miles.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Look carefully at the images above: They mark the first time New Horizons has photographed Pluto, Kerberos and Styx's smallest and weakest moons. The images were taken from April 25 to May 1.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons used its color image generator to capture this image of Pluto and Charon on April 9. According to NASA, this was the first color image taken by a spacecraft approaching Pluto and Charon. The spacecraft was about 71 million miles from Pluto when the photo was taken.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth In August 2014, New Horizons crossed Neptune's orbit, the last planet it would pass on its journey to Pluto. New Horizons took this photo of Neptune and its large moon Triton when it was about 2.45 billion miles from the planet, more than 26 times the distance from Earth to our sun.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth New Horizons captured this image of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io in early 2007.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth On their way to Pluto, New Horizons took these photos of Jupiter's four large "Galilean" moons. From the left is Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth A white arrow points to Pluto in this September 2006 photo taken from New Horizons. The spacecraft was still about 2.6 billion miles from Pluto.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth Pluto was discovered in 1930, but it was only a speck of light in the best telescopes on Earth until February 2010, when NASA released this photo. It was created by combining several images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, each only a few pixels wide, through a technique called blurring. NASA says it took four years and 20 computers continuously operating to create the image.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth This was one of the best views we had of Pluto and its moon Charon before the New Horizons mission. The image was taken by the European Space Agency's weak object camera at the Hubble Space Telescope on February 21, 1994.

New Horizons explores Pluto, Arrokoth An image of the Hubble Space Telescope of Pluto and its moons. Charon is the largest moon near Pluto. The other four bright spots are smaller moons discovered in 2005, 2011, and 2012: Nix, Hydra, Kerberos, and Styx.