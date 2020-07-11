Nate Solder threatens & # 39; not football & # 39; amid NFL coronavirus talks

NFL players have yet to sign an NFL season.

As the league and the NFL Players Association negotiate the details of an unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giants made it to left tackle Nate Solder, the team's union representative, made it clear that the parties they are not close to an agreement regarding health and safety protocols.

"If the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players healthy, there is no football in 2020" Solder tweeted on Friday. "It's that easy."

With training camps slated to begin July 28, the league and the players' union are slated to speak on Monday, and have yet to reach an agreement on issues such as coronavirus testing, financial compensation and the ability of players to choose to exit the season, according to the NFL network.

The NFL has yet to reveal any contingency plans, hoping the season will start on time. Some owners have not yet ruled out the possibility of fans attending the games, even when the NBA, NHL, and MLS are isolated in bubble towns, MLB is preparing to play in empty stadiums, and some college football shows have canceled their seasons.