NBA legend Bill Russell remembers Wilt Chamberlain's races across the country

Two of the NBA's best players once ran across the country in their luxury sports cars.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell made the revelation in a tweet Wednesday when a fan asked him what type of Lamborghini was leading the Hall of Fame center in the 1970s.

Russell responded to the fan and also revealed that he and Wilt Chamberlain ran across the country.

". @ Lamborghini 400GT. If the seat was all the way back, he couldn't touch the pedals. He used to race Wilt in his @Maserati_HQ Ghibli. Don't ask who won, you know the answer," Russell replied.

And he added: "Did I mention that we ran across the country"

Russell and Chamberlain were the NBA's biggest stars in the late 1950s and throughout the 1960s. Russell was 12-time All-Star, 11-time NBA champion, and five-time NBA MVP.

In comparison, Chamberlain was only a two-time champion, but featured some of the most impressive numbers the game has ever seen.

In his dominant 1961-62 season with the Philadelphia Warriors, he averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds. He is the only player in NBA history to score 100 points in one game. He won a title with the Philadelphia 76ers and another with the Los Angeles Lakers.