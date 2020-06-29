Netflix Announces Ava DuVernay-Directed Series About Colin Kaepernick

The broadcasting giant announced a new limited series titled "Colin in Black and White" by Ava DuVernay, based on Kaepernick's high school years.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

The limited series will run for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will write and act as executive producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury previously worked together on "When They See Us," which received 16 Emmy nominations.