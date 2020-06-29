Netflix Announces Ava DuVernay-Directed Series About Colin Kaepernick

By
Zaheer
-
0
7



The broadcasting giant announced a new limited series titled "Colin in Black and White" by Ava DuVernay, based on Kaepernick's high school years.

Kaepernick will appear in the series and add his own voice to the project.

The limited series will run for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will write and act as executive producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury previously worked together on "When They See Us," which received 16 Emmy nominations.

In 2016, Kaepernick made national news when he refused to stand up while the National Anthem played before the NFL games. He said he did it to protest the police shooting of African American men and other social injustices facing blacks in the United States.

Doing so helped transform him into an icon in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
"The series will focus on Kaepernick's formative high school years, providing meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today," Netflix said in its statement.
DuVernay, who also celebrated the news on TwitterHe said in a statement that the Kaepernick protest act "ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him personally."

He added: "Colin's story has a lot to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resistance. He couldn't be happier than telling this story to the Netflix team."

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here