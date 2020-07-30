Netflix will air classic Black shows like & # 39; Moesha & # 39 ;, & # 39; Girlfriends & # 39; & # 39; Sister, Sister & # 39;

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that it will begin airing a series of classic African American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Moesha", "The Game", "Sister Sister", "Girlfriends", "The Parkers", "Half & Half" and "One on One" will begin streaming on Netflix in the coming weeks.

Netflix's official Strong Black Lead Twitter account shared the news along with a video of some of the stars of various shows talking about the importance of the announcement.

"These shows changed the face of television as we know it," "Half & Half" star Valarie Pettiford said in the video.