Netflix will air classic Black shows like & # 39; Moesha & # 39 ;, & # 39; Girlfriends & # 39; & # 39; Sister, Sister & # 39;

By
Zaheer
-
0
8



The streaming giant announced Wednesday that it will begin airing a series of classic African American shows from the 1990s and early 2000s.

"Moesha", "The Game", "Sister Sister", "Girlfriends", "The Parkers", "Half & Half" and "One on One" will begin streaming on Netflix in the coming weeks.

Netflix's official Strong Black Lead Twitter account shared the news along with a video of some of the stars of various shows talking about the importance of the announcement.

"These shows changed the face of television as we know it," "Half & Half" star Valarie Pettiford said in the video.

Strong Black Lead launched on Netflix in 2018 and amplifies both Black's content and Black's creators.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here