Nets, Magic kneel for the anthem while one player stands

The Nets' first game in the NBA reboot at Disney was poor. But his pre-declaration of social justice was perfect.

Before the anthem and announcement on ESPN Wide World of Sports, the NBA played a video documenting the league's commitment to fighting social injustice and racism. The Nets donned Black Lives Matter jerseys, and both they and the Magic players knelt before the national anthem.

"This is a great time," said Jarrett Allen. "We have everyone, referees, coaches, our teammates, we all come from different backgrounds, but at the end of the day we can all see each other that we are all the same. We are all human, we all want equality, we all want peace.

"As coach (Jacque) Vaughn says, we have the right to protest, we have the right to speak, and it is we who do that."

The exception on either team was Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who chose to stand up and wear his Orlando jersey with his hands behind his back.

For his part, Isaac did not see kneeling down and using the shirt as the answer.

"Black lives and all lives are supported by the gospel," said Isaac, an ordained minister who said he was praying during the hymn rather than singing it.

“I just wanted to take that position to say that Jesus is the answer. I didn't think the answer was to wear (messages) on the back of my shirt. "

The moment made Nets Garrett Temple excited.

"It almost made me cry," said Temple, vice president of the National Association of Basketball Players. “It meant a lot to me with the background I've had: where I come from, what I believe in, what the platform allows us to do. It's very powerful. The main thing I said to my brothers and the people in my community was that I didn't want to allow this to become a distraction. hot, because we know that things like this often go away as life progresses, so we want to keep this on people's minds. What we did, and will continue to do, helped us keep doing it. ”

Not only the players, but even the coaches and referees locked their arms and knelt down.

"I want my voice to be heard and everyone to see the movement and see that black lives should be valued as much as any other," said Caris LeVert. "I feel like it hasn't been recently, and it hasn't been for a long time."

Donta Hall, who did not play in any of the practice games, debuted with eight points and three rebounds at 12:27.