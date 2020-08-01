CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet – New Business Magazine Catches Up

New Business Magazine has recently published the growth of globally leading provider of online credit card processing and multi-currency merchant services provider, Allied Wallet. The magazine is tracking its growth for so many years. Recently, the magazine caught up with CEO Ahmad Khawaja to discuss digital payments. Allied Wallet’s CEO spoke with Nick Martindale of New Business. They discussed various elements of digital payments, past and present, in an article called “Payments Revolution.” Mr. Ahmad Khawaja attributes a big portion of his success in the past year to mobile payments. The company also worked towards improving in terms of security, and his desire to understand all that the online business owners need. He was even awarded as the ‘CEO of the Year’ for his achievements.

Ahmad Khawaja: Understanding the needs of the people

Dr Ahmad Khawaja mentions, “…I like to be in the field. I need to understand the needs of my people and that’s why I’m constantly traveling…” He went on saying that he needs to understand what people want, and all that they need to improve their business. “How can I make them more money? How can I eliminate problems for them?” – he keeps on questioning himself about all these until he comes up with a solution for the same. In “Payments Revolution,” Ahmad Khawaja answers all the tough questions that scare many other companies away. They are the ones who come up with an answer of how to deal with hackers and potential breach points, how to build your solution to safely accept international transactions, and how they are going to take over new markets.

Ahmad Khawaja and Allied Wallet: Working for the consumers

Dr Ahmad Khawaja’s biggest giveaway could be his final answer. Martindale asks, “What keeps driving you on?” to which he replies, “It’s not about working hard and working for the money. It’s about working for your consumers, because in the end consumers will keep you in business or put you out of business.” He was seen answering the same in many of his interviews wherein he says that he loves to have the goal of helping out others all the time. He prefers to work for the consumers and help them in all their needs. He loves to come up with answers to their queries and it is when they succeed, that the organization succeeds as a whole, and he counts that to be his biggest achievement.

Martindale and New Business were quickly able to find out that what drives Ahmad Khawaja on, and with that, they also pop up with the answer of what drives Allied Wallet’s success. The team also works with the same motto, says Dr Ahmad Khawaja, the CEO of Allied Wallet. He loves to hear appreciation from the customers, as that is when he discovers the work module and achievements of his organization and all that makes him proud as a whole.