New Horizons Update Eliminates Duplication of Items Again

The latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons It appears to have patched the latest in a series of element duplication failures. Although the Nintendo patch notes don't specifically support removing the glitch, players have reluctantly reported that the glitch no longer works since the update was released.

Players were using the item duplication glitch to make infinite copies of one of the most valuable items in New Horizons: Nook Miles (NMT) tickets. Using the in-game postal service, players could easily create duplicate items, including NMTs. NMTs largely appeared in the diverse and intense player economy that grew around coveted villagers and high turnip prices, but with the arrival of the glitch, the value of tickets fell dramatically. Now that the failure has been fixed, the economy will likely recover and the value of NMTs will surely increase again.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Most Valuable Mistakes Have Become Nerds

The Nintendo patch notes for the latest update say nothing specific about item duplication failure, but simply state that "trouble ensuring a pleasant gaming experience"They have been addressed. Since the patch came out on May 21, users have widely reported that the item duplication flaw that allowed them to duplicate Nook Miles Tickets is no longer working, leading them to believe it was removed with the update.

This is not the first item duplication failure found and repaired Animal Crossing: New HorizonsIt probably won't be the last. Each failure has been more useful than the previous one. The original item's original glitch could only be used on items that could be placed inside player's houses and involved manipulating furniture in certain ways to cause duplication of the item. The next glitch, upon which the recent NMT glitch was built, used the in-game mail system, but limited itself to duplicating only a few items that could be mailed. Both technical issues were removed from the game fairly quickly.

Nintendo has a long history of eliminating cheats and glitches from its games, and its response to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Element duplication failures have not been shown to be different. Nintendo has already promised frequent and constant updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and patching any other technical issues like item duplication issue is probably a big part of that. Nintendo remains incredibly vigilant when it comes to technical issues that run counter to the main theme of the Animal crossing game, meaning waiting and working for rewards and items rather than magically appearing for quick bells. If another technical issue pops up, Nintendo will certainly be quick to spot it in an attempt to keep players more honest in their island upgrades.

Next: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Has Already Passed Lifetime Sales Projections

Source: Nintendo

How to avoid going to prison in Jedi: Fallen Order (and how the game fixes)