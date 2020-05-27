New Hornet Asian Murder Hornets trailer brings the stinger that kills

A new Angry Asian Murder Hornets trailer has been released, and it's exactly what you would think. A gloriously bloody B movie that sets out to capitalize on current events while scaring the world into staying inside forever. This is our second look at the quickly edited and filmed movie, which comes just a few weeks after the first reports from Murder Hornets came to the United States. We also have a glorious new poster to go along with this latest footage, which appears to have been filmed in an old inner tube and stapled together on the go.

In March 2020, the "Horder Hornet" arrived in the United States. Since 2001, there have been hundreds of deaths from its poisonous sting. The following could be a true story …

The creators of 5G Zombies unleash Angry Asian Hornets Of Murder with this latest trailer and first poster. Director Dustin Ferguson (aka Dark Infinity) and assistant director Erik Anthony Russo team up to unleash Angry Asian Hornets Of Murder to DVD and VOD on June 1 from SCS Entertainment.

The film is currently ending production in Los Angeles, with Shawn C. Phillips (Chillerama), Sheri Davis (Axegrinder 2), John R. Walker (Ouijageist) and Jarad Allen (Axed To Pieces) in leading roles.

The plot involves a fictional invasion of giant and mutant hornets in Southern California, and it's up to the local anthropologist to find a way to destroy them before it's too late, in this modern throwback to 1950s-era giant creature movies. The film will be available for purchase on DVD on June 1 at the kunaki.com web store.

If you're wondering how this cinematic masterpiece was filmed and edited within the span of a few weeks, the team's work on the recent 5G Zombies release should be an indication. That film used images shot by actors following the guidelines of social distancing, which were then mixed with images from an old zombie movie creating a new voiceover, essentially delivering an episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000 at a low price.

Hornets were first reported in the United States in early May, as most of the United States was still under blockade by the current ongoing health crisis. The two-inch bug is known to kill more than 50 people a year in Japan, and they could decimate the US bee population. USA If they grow out of control. So this is not really a laughing matter. That hasn't stopped Dark Infinity from using it as fodder to fuel his latest cinematic craziness and unleash a warning story about the world.

You can see the original trailer along with the poster, which comes straight from SolCal Cinema. This doesn't sound like an Oscar winner, but it will surely bring some cheesy fun to this otherwise grim summer we are facing.

