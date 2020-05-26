New Last Night in Soho release date and photo revealed!

A new Last night in soho release date and photo have been revealed for Director Edgar Wright's Focus Features horror thriller! Originally slated for release on September 25, 2020, the film will now be released in theaters on Friday, April 23, 2021 nationwide in North America. It will open against Fox animation. Ron was wrong and the Lionsgate action thriller The active starring Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson.

Check out the full photo below with first looks from Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith!

Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … It's true, #LastNightInSoho It's not finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited to have everyone experience it, on a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb – edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020

From focus features and job title movies, Last night in soho will star in Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave no trace) as Eloise, Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch, Cup), and Emmy Award-nominated actor Matt Smith (The crown, Doctor who)

The plot details are clear in the film, but Wright calls it a psychological horror thriller in the vein of do not look now and Roman Polanski Repulsion. Wright co-wrote the script for the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny dreadful) The film will take place in London's Soho district.

"I realized that I had never made a movie about central London, specifically Soho, a place where I have spent a great deal of time in the last 25 years." Wright told Empire about the movie. "With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've lived in."

Nira Park, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Wright will produce. Focus Features and Film4 will co-finance the film. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.