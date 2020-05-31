New photos of THE NEW MUTANTS feature Magik, Wolfsbane and more – Newsdio

We have some photos to share with you from the long-awaited Marvel movie, The new mutants. The images come from the latest issue of SFX Magazine. The photos offer a fresh look at several of the main characters and also include some behind-the-scenes shots.

The movie was directed by Josh Boone and star Anya Taylor-Joy like Magik, Charlie Heaton like Cannonball, Maisie Williams like Wolfsbane, Henry Zaga like Sunspot, and Blu Hunt like Mirage. Here is the synopsis:

20th Century Fox, in association with Marvel Entertainment, presents "The New Mutants," an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange events begin to occur, their new mutant abilities and friendships will be tested as they fight to try to get out alive.

The film will open in theaters on August 8, 2020. The film has received high praise from those who saw an early cut, and that original cut is the one we'll see in theaters. So I hope this movie ends up delivering something great!