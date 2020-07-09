New York City Mayor de Blasio would lose authority over New York police under AG state plan: report

Recent protests in New York City have shaken public faith in the city's police department to the point that Mayor Bill de Blasio should no longer have authority in police matters, the state attorney general said Wednesday. from New York.

"I think we should close the undeniable divide between the police and the public," Letitia James told reporters, according to The New York Times.

As part of his recommendations, James requested an independent panel, not de Blasio, to appoint the city's police commissioner and to oversee hiring and firing at the New York police.

NYC BOARD MEMBER BORELLI REACTS TO CALL DE BLASIO TO RESIGN: IT'S HARD TO SEE IT; How it gets worse

A spokeswoman for Blasio quickly dismissed the plan of James, an ally of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had long quarreled with the mayor. Both Cuomo and de Blasio are Democrats.

"While we thank the attorney general for his investigation and look forward to reviewing the report in its entirety and working together to further reform the police in this city, we do not believe that creating a commission to oversee the New York police will do so," said the De Blasio's spokesperson, Freddi Goldstein. he told the Times.

In June, Cuomo criticized De Blasio's handling of the unrest in the city, calling it "disgrace" and threatening to "displace" the mayor at some point, if necessary.

President Trump also tore De Blasio after the mayor announced plans to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue outside of the Trump Tower, while simultaneously seeking to cut $ 1 billion from the New York police budget. .

James's report on the New York police, and his subsequent recommendations, were a series of incidents that occurred during the protests and riots in the city that followed the death of George Floyd on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis.

NYC BEGINS TO PAINT THE BLACK LIFE WALL MATTER IN FRONT OF THE TRUMP TOWER: REPORT

In one case, a New York police officer was seen on video pushing a young woman to the ground, causing a concussion. In another incident, a police officer was seen taking off a protester's mask before spraying pepper spray on his face. In a third incident, a police officer was seen pointing a gun at a crowd after an object hit a partner in the head.

De Blasio's critics also include US Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican, who said during a Wednesday appearance in Fox News' "Overtime Overtime" that the second-term mayor "should be removed."

"This is a story of two cities," said Zeldin. "You have the direction that New York City can be full of opportunities, it can be full of law and order, security and protection, peace and prosperity, or will it be that direction that Bill de Blasio is taking, which is chaos , illegality, poverty and lack of opportunities. "

De Blasio has partially attributed the increase in violence to the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to an "absence of a functioning judicial system," among other issues.

"But the NYPD continues to move resources where they are needed and come up with new strategies. It is different from previous years because we are facing a much bigger challenge. But we will overcome it," said the mayor on Wednesday.

James' 57-page report also calls for New York police to end their "boiling" practice, in which officers surround protesters, then move against them and use batons before making arrests, the report said. Times.

The report also urges the city to legalize or decriminalize more "quality of life" misdemeanors, and says many "no longer apply heavily in predominantly white neighborhoods."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doing so, according to the report, would decrease "unnecessary contact with the police and the criminal justice system."

The report also urges people to stop depending on the police in certain cases, such as traffic law enforcement, school safety, outreach to homeless people and crisis intervention, and states that "everything it should be on the table. "

De Blasio, who is limited by law to two terms, plans to leave office on January 1, 2022.

Charles Creitz and Stephanie Pagones of Fox News contributed to this story.