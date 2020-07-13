New York City Reports No Coronavirus Deaths in 24-Hour Period for First Time, Mayor Says

The indigenous citizens of Brazil have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Indigenous peoples in Brazil often live in communities that are far from hospitals, in areas that often lack basic infrastructure. Those who move to towns or cities may end up in precarious living conditions with few public services, increasing their vulnerability to health problems.

According to the country's Special Indigenous Health Service (SESAI), more than 8,000 Brazilian indigenous people have contracted the virus so far since the start of the pandemic. The service only counts people who live in indigenous territories, urban centers.

The president of the Mato Grosso Indigenous Federation told CNN that the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not adequately prepared for the pandemic.

"The doctors have to prescribe, not the president. The government did not take prevention seriously, ”said the president of the Mato Grosso Indigenous Federation.

Brazil is close to 1.9 million cases of the new coronavirus after its health ministry reported 24,831 new cases on Sunday. It has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, behind only the US.

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the virus last week, vetoed several points in a law aimed at protecting indigenous communities against Covid-19 last Wednesday, according to the official government newspaper. The proposed legislation establishes an emergency plan to combat the pandemic in indigenous territories and classifies indigenous peoples and other traditional communities as "groups in situations of extreme vulnerability."

But the vetoes are not final. The text of the law, which has already been approved by the country's Congress and Senate, must now be voted on again. If a majority in both houses votes against the president's vetoes, the law will be passed in its entirety. Otherwise, the law will advance without the vetoed parties.

The president has repeatedly rejected the threat of the disease and has a historically antagonistic relationship with indigenous Brazilians.

