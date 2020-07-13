New York reports first day in months without death from coronavirus: report

New York City has just reached its first day in nearly four months without a single death from coronavirus, according to preliminary figures released on Sunday.

Data from the New York City Health Department released Sunday did not record deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the first time since March 13 that no deaths from the virus were reported in the Big Apple.

Authorities tallied two probable deaths from the disease on Friday, although there were no confirmed deaths from COVID-19 that day, either.

The city lost its first resident to the virus on March 11.

Since then, 18,669 people have been confirmed to have succumbed to the disease, in addition to the 4,613 probable COVID-19 deaths reported.

