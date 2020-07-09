New York shoe repair shop that survived September 11 by hitting the COVID-19 running of the bulls

Asimenia Polychronakis was determined to reopen Minas Shoe Repair in June, the 50th anniversary of the business her late father founded.

Before the pandemic, the devoted daughter, 37, was planning an appropriate tribute to her father, Minas, an immigrant from Greece, who became internationally known after 9/11 when her store was destroyed at the World Trade Center. His story was told in countless articles now posted on the walls of the business relocated to 63 Wall Street.

I was hoping to celebrate with a little fuss and special promotions, like a shoe shine for 75 cents, the cost in 1970.

Instead, Polychronakis quietly opened the doors on June 15 despite the empty streets and office towers of the Financial District.

There are no shoeshine boys in service yet, because "no one is dressed" and very few people are back in their offices, he said.

But seeing his old clients has been one of the brightest points of his new day.

Bianca Alexis has been a patron for 10 years, having become friends with Minas, with whom she spoke about cooking and politics.

"It's amazing to see them open again," said Alexis, adding that he brought a pair of white shoes that had to be repainted.

Then there is the French doctor, a customer for 15 years, who came in with 14 pairs of shoes in the first days after the store reopened.

"In all the years she's been going in, I've never seen her bring the same pair of shoes twice," Polychronakis said.

Still, times are tough: Revenue is down 90 percent from the previous year, he estimates, and summer is already the slow season for shoe repair.

She has applied for a $ 40,000 PPP loan to bring back her five employees to work full time and help with bills.

The hectic pace Polychronakis was used to – six-day work weeks, some nights working until 3 a.m. – has been reduced to five days a week, from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m., for now.

The most difficult decision he had to make was to close a second store, Omega Repair, located one block away, on June 30.

She said there is an advantage to that: “I withdrew my mother, who is 65 years old (and administered Omega). I want her to be able to relax. "

Looking around Minas, Polychronakis wonders about the unclaimed shoes, over 100 pairs, on their shelves and whether any of them belong to customers who have died from the virus or lost their jobs "and are not thinking about their shoes and bags. " "

During the three months the store closed, only 10 customers called to pick up the shoes they had left at the store in March.

But there are encouraging signs. Some customers sent shoes to be repaired during closing, another brought in a small leather sewing cabinet, and the locals who need it really need it. She mentioned a lawyer whose office reopened its doors nearby, and he stopped to fix his shoes.

"I am still trying to be optimistic and patient," said Polychronakis. "I can hear my father's voice in my head telling me to keep the faith."