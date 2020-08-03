New York State Chief of Health Questioned About Coronavirus Policy in Nursing Homes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's health commissioner on Monday criticized state lawmakers for the state's controversial policy that requires nursing homes to confront elderly people with a positive coronavirus at the height of the pandemic.

"The death was present and heartbreaking in New York State nursing homes," said State Senate Investigations Committee Chairman James Skoufis, noting that the facility has seen more than 6,000 pandemic-related deaths.

"Governor Cuomo aptly described the virus that ravaged nursing homes as" a fire through dry grass, "" Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) continued. "It is now up to the Legislature to determine who lit the party and understand how and why the fire spread."

The first to try to explain the tragic death toll was the state's health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, who signed the now infamous March 25 directive banning nursing homes from rejecting the positive coronavirus.

"The false narrative is that residents with positive COVID brought into nursing homes were from hospitals," Zucker testified.

"The facts show that 310 nursing homes admitted patients with positive COVID from hospitals, and of those 310, 304 already had COVID in their facilities," he continued, citing data found in a review published last month by DOH.

"It's unfortunate, it's sad," said Zucker. "But it's true. Ninety-eight percent of nursing homes already had COVID … and those are the facts."

While deflecting blame from the Cuomo administration, Zucker said it was important to get to the bottom of the growing deaths.

"When we saw the increase in deaths in nursing homes, like so many other states, I was wondering: what happened, what happened?" he said. "It is important to prevent it from happening again and it is important to close all the families that lost someone."

While Cuomo has frequently painted criticism of politics as a partisan issue, Democratic lawmakers threw out some of the most violent fastballs Zucker faced.

Much anger was expressed over the inconsistencies in the DOH data report, including the department's decision to stop reporting deaths of nursing home residents that occurred in hospitals mid-pandemic in May.

"It is my opinion that your administration's definition really misrepresents the scale of this crisis as a result. So let's try to get a complete picture here and now: how many of New York's nursing home residents died in hospitals?" Asked Skoufis. .

An elusive Zucker declined to be pinned in a difficult number, citing the "need to make sure it is absolutely accurate."

Skoufis pressed, "Don't you have a stadium you can give? So the total official number is about 6,500. Are we talking about the deaths in the hospital: 8,000? 10,000? 15,000? What are we looking at?

Zucker again refused to compromise.

"I am not ready to give you a specific number. We are in the middle of a pandemic, obviously we always forget about that sometimes," he said. If I analyze them, then I will be happy to provide these data to you and the other members of the committee. "

State Senate Health Committee Chairman Gustavo Rivera (D-The Bronx) was even more critical.

"None of us is trying to punish everyone here for the very difficult work that had to be done," he said. “But it seems to me that patting ourselves on the back for the victory is a bit of an exaggeration, considering that we still have more deaths than anyone else in the country, both in nursing homes and deaths in general.

"The concern here, sir, is that it seems that that definition has to admit that maybe it never will because the fact that the definition was changed, that the report on a certain date included those numbers and then it doesn't, it seems that what are doing is trying to minimize ".

Zucker defended his agency.

"We have been incredibly transparent in information," he said. "I will not provide information unless I am certain that it is absolutely accurate and available."

Rivera was unmoved.

"It seems sir, that in this case you are choosing to define it differently so that it can be seen better," he said. "That is a problem."

Others who testified Monday included representatives from upstate centers, including Neil Heyman of the Southern New York Association and Michael Balboni of the Greater New York Association of Healthcare Centers.

"This pandemic has shown the world that the ability to provide real-time information about the threat and spread of this virus, provide the necessary personal protective equipment and help design staffing, was very limited … because We have never done this before, Balboni explained to lawmakers.

A second hearing focused on the northern state facilities is scheduled for August 10.