New York State is monitoring a Covid-19 rally tied to Georgia

Ariel Schalit / AP

Thousands of Israelis filled Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Saturday night to protest the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, angered by what they say is a critical lack of financial aid, mainly for self-employed workers.

Protesters waved yellow and black signs calling political leaders "disconnected" and saying "enough", while others held signs calling this an "economic war" and demanding that the government "free the money."

"We are tired of hearing promises and press conferences," organizer Daniel Tinder told CNN. "We want to see action, we want to see money in our accounts, as in the whole world. The health problem is still very serious. The economic problems are even worse. More severe than before.

After the demonstration, some protesters attempted to block roads in Tel Aviv and damage public areas, according to police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. Twelve suspects were arrested for causing public unrest and blocking roads, Rosenfeld said, while three police officers were slightly injured.

Ariel Schalit / AP

Some context: Unemployment in Israel reached 21% on Sunday morning, according to the Israel Employment Service, as new jobless claims were more than double the number of people who returned to work over the weekend. As of Thursday, 1,250 returned to work, according to the government agency, but 2,843 applied for unemployment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday morning that the government had approved up to 7,500 shekels (approximately $ 2,170) in "fast assistance" for business owners and self-employed workers with more steps ahead.

"This support, this subsidy, does not depend on the legislation and we ask that it be enacted already today, the button will be pressed so that the money reaches the accounts in the next few days," Netanyahu said in the weekly cabinet. meeting.

With the economy in such a fragile state, Netanyahu has tried to avoid another complete shutdown, rather than employing tighter social distancing restrictions and localized blockades to try to contain the second wave of coronavirus in Israel.

Israel appeared to be on track to contain the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, when new cases fell to as high as 20 a day in mid-May after an almost complete national shutdown. But two months later, new coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,100 per day, raising fear of another blockade, as the dire economic situation has affected the public.

Tour guide Erez Deron says protesters like him are fed up with the abundance of words but the lack of action.

"The government only deals with insignificant things like taxes and words between them," Deron told CNN. "(Netanyahu) doesn't see the citizens. He only cares about himself, and I'm really furious at the time they spend on silly things."

During the first wave of coronavirus infections that started in late March, Netanyahu appeared on television many nights to assure the public that the country was well on its way against Covid-19 and that it had everything under control. His approval ratings for his coronavirus management soared, reaching 74% in mid-May, when the worst seemed to be over. As cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, Netanyahu's approval rating has plummeted, falling to 46% last week.

The crisis and subsequent protests have exposed widening gaps within Israel's national unity government.