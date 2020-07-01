New York Times columnist Paul Krugman criticized for saying that the coronavirus is "coming for white supremacists driving golf carts"

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman was criticized on social media for a tweet that mocked Florida seniors who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Several states are seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, including Florida. A Bloomberg News report noted that a "record number" of Floridians age 75 and older is testing positive for the virus at a faster rate than in recent weeks.

The economist, however, seemed happy about the life-threatening news.

"Reality is coming for white supremacists driving golf carts," the 67-year-old columnist tweeted as he shared the article.

The jab against Florida seniors may have been referring to the controversial video that President Trump shared on Twitter Sunday that shows one of his supporters at a golf cart parade yelling "White Power" in response to anti-protesters. Trump during a recent showdown at The Villages. . Trump withdrew the tweet after a quick conviction with the White House, claiming that the president did not hear the comment.

Krugman's tweet drew strong criticism.

"What a shameful thing to say," said Washington Examiner collaborator Brad Polumbo.

"How long until there is a real terrorist attack based on all this deranged / dehumanizing rhetoric that has flooded the media?" Writer Zaid Jilani asked.

"What a bad comment. Once upon a time, I was a fan of yours. Or is it a parody account?" wrote the economist Geert Noels.

Several others, including The Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald, called Krugman "sociopathic" for writing such a tweet.

