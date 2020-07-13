NFL, Oakley Introduces Face Protectors To Protect Players

With NFL boot camps set to begin later this month, the league believes it is closer to an answer when it comes to player safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: face shields for players' helmets. .

The NFL and the players union agreed on various protocols in a 42-page document last week, including team travel, the media, and response to treatment. They have also updated the facility protocol, specifically addressing the training ground, using the recommendations of a joint committee of physicians, coaches, and strength coaches.

However, the two parties have not agreed on the tests and detection protocols for the coronavirus.

An idea suggested by the union's medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, to help control the spread of the virus was for players to wear face masks. League engineers and a sports equipment company tested prototypes for the masks, but the players knocked it down.

"We've had a really robust discussion about it that goes back several months," said Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director. “From the beginning, the NFL Players Association, its medical advisors, its engineers have been committed to us. We've also had a dialogue with players along the way trying to see the first prototypes and developments. "

The face shield was designed by Oakley, which already provides visors for gamers.

"We have more than 700 players who used the visors last year," said Renie Anderson, director of revenue and executive vice president for the NFL Partnerships.

The face shield has received a better response than the mask suggestion.

"Player feedback was integral to creating this design," said Dr. Jeff Crandall, chair of the NFL Committee on Engineering. "They (Oakley) would start with this design and say, 'Do you like this or this better? What is your field of view in this case?"

“In the end, they had feedback from the players. This was their choice for the players who have evaluated so far. I think each player will have an evaluation for himself in terms of exactly how they favor one concept over another. "

Crandall said Oakley came up with the design.

"Clear plastic with grooves or holes that block any direct path for a droplet, but promote airflow, communication and sound waves," he said.

"They had a visor that covers their eyes. What could we do to cover the mouth and nose area? Crandall added. “Then they came up with a mouth guard trying to keep the field of view as long as possible; you don't want to block the bottom. You want to promote breathing and not a feeling of restriction. You want to maximize comfort.

"Preventing touching the face was also a consideration, and obviously the biggest consideration was how droplet exchange can be mitigated," he said.

Sills noted that the shield was designed to address how the virus spreads.

"Like any facemask or mask for that matter, you are thinking about aerosolizing the droplets and spreading them through that mechanism, which is beginning to be recognized as the most important mode of transmission."

Given the sports shutdown in March due to COVID-19, this will be the first season that NFL players will try to prepare on the field after conducting minicamps practically during the offseason.

"We often say that physical distance and soccer do not go hand in hand, it is quite impossible to keep 6 feet away on the field, which makes you look for other innovations that could be flag bearers, and we believe that this falls into that category, "said Sills.

With boot camps set to kick off in a couple of weeks, there's still no timeline for helmets with face shields to make their debut.

"We are actively working with the players, even this coming week, looking for prototypes, so we would love to have them implemented by the time we start," said Sills. "Obviously we won't be starting helmet activities right when boot camp starts, that's a thing of the future. We'd love to have them on board from the get-go."