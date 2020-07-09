NFL Players Discuss Anti-Semitism After DeSean Jackson Riot: "We All Raise Each Other"

NFL offensive linemen Zach Banner and Mitchell Schwartz and defensive lineman Khalil McKenzie Jr. released anti-Semitism messages on Wednesday in the wake of the uproar over posts related to DeSean Jackson's Adolf Hitler and Louis Farrakhan.

Banner, who plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, released a heartfelt video "to transition the incident and move forward as a community."

"This beautiful city of Pittsburgh … and we need to understand that the Jewish people deal with the same amount of hatred and similar difficulties and difficult times," Banner said. "I'm not trying to get emotional right now, but I want to preach to the Black and Brown community that we need to lift them up and embrace them. In the same way when we talk about Black Lives Matter and elevating ourselves, we can't do it while stepping on other people's backs to elevate ourselves, and that's very, very important to me, and should be important to everyone.

“We cannot preach equality but, consequently, flip the script and change the hierarchy, if that makes sense. Change your heart, put your arms around people and we all lift each other up. ”

He said he was not trying to further fan the flames against Jackson, but rather "the idea and the mindset that lit him in the first place."

"There is a common belief among black and brown people, and I have known it since my growth, and I heard it and heard it, that Jews are like any other white race." You mix them with the rest of the majority and you don't understand that they are also a minority. ”

Schwartz of the Kansas City Chiefs later released his own statement, saying he was against "any form of discrimination and hatred." He acknowledged that anti-Semitism was "on the rise in this country."

"My hope is that we can use this moment to shed light and raise awareness of the hatred and oppression that the Jewish community still faces while standing firm with the Black Lives Matter movement." We can only change if we denounce racism and prejudice in all its forms. Our platforms as athletes are a powerful tool, and with them comes an immense responsibility. We can all do better, ”he said in a statement.

McKenzie, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, also added his voice to the conversation. He tweeted: “Any informed black person should know that we are chosen people. Any informed black person should probably understand that quoting Hitler is not the best way to convey that point. "

Jackson was criticized for highlighting quotes attributed to Hitler and for praising Farrakhan, a prominent anti-Semitic preacher. Jackson apologized twice for his actions on social media.