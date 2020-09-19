NFL Reddit Streams FREE: 2020 Sunday Night Football Games Week 2 Live Watch Online TV

Watch Here NFL this week: Full Week 2 TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game.Sunday Night Football Game Week 2 LIVE STREAM TV 2020.Football season is back in action. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 2 schedule including TV channels, start times and how to watch.

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season might not have the sexiest slate of games, but there are a couple of cross-conference and divisional matchups worth tuning in for regardless of who you might have on your fantasy football team.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Both teams hit the ground running–literally–as each starting quarterback led their respective teams in rushing to pick up a win in week 1. Cam Newton ran for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Patriots win 21-11 against the Dolphins last Sunday. Russell Wilson rushed for 29 yards and finished the game with 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 2 power rankings.

2020 NFL Week 2 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1:00 pm. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch NFL games in Week 2

After Week 1’s Monday night doubleheader, it’s back to normal NFL schedule proceedings in Week 2. There are primetime games for “Sunday Night Football” (NBC) and “Monday Night Football” (ESPN) as well as the national cable showing of “Thursday Night Football” (NFL Network).

All other games will start between 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and be carried on either Fox or CBS. Make sure to check your local listings for TV coverage in your area for those contests.

In Canada, all games are available to stream on DAZN, which offers a free-trial period . NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday night and Thursday night games also on CTV/CTV2.