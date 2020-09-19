NFL Reddit Streams FREE: 2020 Sunday Night Football Games Week 2 Live Watch Online TV

Watch Here NFL this week: Full Week 2 TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game.Sunday Night Football Game Week 2 LIVE STREAM TV 2020.Football season is back in action. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 2 schedule including TV channels, start times and how to watch.
Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season might not have the sexiest slate of games, but there are a couple of cross-conference and divisional matchups worth tuning in for regardless of who you might have on your fantasy football team.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Both teams hit the ground running–literally–as each starting quarterback led their respective teams in rushing to pick up a win in week 1. Cam Newton ran for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Patriots win 21-11 against the Dolphins last Sunday. Russell Wilson rushed for 29 yards and finished the game with 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 2 power rankings.
2020 NFL Week 2 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Sunday, September 20
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1:00 pm. on Fox
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, September 21
New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch NFL games in Week 2
After Week 1’s Monday night doubleheader, it’s back to normal NFL schedule proceedings in Week 2. There are primetime games for “Sunday Night Football” (NBC) and “Monday Night Football” (ESPN) as well as the national cable showing of “Thursday Night Football” (NFL Network).
All other games will start between 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and be carried on either Fox or CBS. Make sure to check your local listings for TV coverage in your area for those contests.
In Canada, all games are available to stream on DAZN, which offers a free-trial period . NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday night and Thursday night games also on CTV/CTV2.