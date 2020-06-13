Nike adds Juneteenth as a company vacation

Nike just did: Juneteenth is now a company-paid holiday.

The sportswear giant added June 19, the oldest known American celebration of the end of slavery, to its list of annual official days off, CNN Business reported. Twitter, Square and Vox Media have also designated the date as a holiday.

Nike announced the decision Thursday in a letter to employees, which also presented a series of other actions it is planning in response to nationwide protests against racial injustice.

“At Nike, Inc., we aspire to be leaders in building a diverse and inclusive team and culture. We want to be better than society as a whole, "wrote CEO John Donahoe, adding that the Juneteenth celebration is an opportunity" to better commemorate and celebrate the history and culture of blacks. "

Although Nike has relied on black athletes to build its brand, Donahoe acknowledged that the company needs to improve its black employees.

The company's African American workers feel "a disconnect between our external brand and their internal experience," Donahoe wrote.

“You have told me that we have not consistently supported, recognized and celebrated our own black teammates in the way they deserve. This needs to change. "

Donahoe told workers that Nike's board of directors and executive team will diversify the company's workforce and measure the progress of hiring more black, latinx and female employees.

Nike did not specify diversity targets, CNN Business reported. Competitor Adidas promises to fill at least 30% of its new jobs with black or Latinx workers.