Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" Ad Is Winning A Lot On Social Media

It had been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube as of Friday afternoon, and many commentators applauded its themes of diversity, social justice, and collectivism.
"We are never alone, and that is our strength," says the narrator for the ad, the women's soccer star and equal pay activist. Meghan Rapinoe "Because when we have doubts, we will play as one. When we stop, we will go further and harder. If they do not take us seriously, we will show that we are wrong. And if we do not fit in the sport, we will change the sport "
The commercial juxtaposes disabled and fit athletes, as well as male and female competitors in different sports. Over the course of 90 seconds, an athlete in the middle of the screen reflects another on the opposite side of movement by movement, as if he were a single person.
The ad also addresses the Covid-19 crisis, showing images of workers on split screen. in hazardous materials suits spraying the stadium seats.
"We know that things will not always go our way," Rapinoe continues. "But whatever it is, we will find a way. And when things are not fair, we will unite for change."
Many social media users praised the announcement.
"Nike really cares about people. Except for the people who make their products," YouTube user JPeppa wrote in the comments.
"No matter how bad it gets, we'll always come back stronger," says Nike's latest announcement in closing. "Because nothing can stop what we can do together."