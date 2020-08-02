Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" Ad Is Winning A Lot On Social Media

The video, called " You can't stop us "It features a split screen that unites images of black, white, Asian and Muslim athletes. Since its launch Thursday, it has been viewed 20 million times on Twitter alone.

It had been viewed more than 11 million times on YouTube as of Friday afternoon, and many commentators applauded its themes of diversity, social justice, and collectivism.

"We are never alone, and that is our strength," says the narrator for the ad, the women's soccer star and equal pay activist. Meghan Rapinoe "Because when we have doubts, we will play as one. When we stop, we will go further and harder. If they do not take us seriously, we will show that we are wrong. And if we do not fit in the sport, we will change the sport "

The commercial juxtaposes disabled and fit athletes, as well as male and female competitors in different sports. Over the course of 90 seconds, an athlete in the middle of the screen reflects another on the opposite side of movement by movement, as if he were a single person.