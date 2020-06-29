No Tim Tebow, former Yankees cut

A great depth of veterans will be available to the Mets for their shortened season.

The team announced its 60-man group Sunday, which included names like Eduardo Nunez, Matt Adams, René Rivera and Max Moroff, seasoned players who were in spring training as non-roster guests competing for jobs. Additionally, the Mets included 2017 first-round pick David Peterson and former Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve.

Other names not on the list of 40 men in the group include Kevin Smith, Jarrett Parker and Johneshwy Fargas. Notably absent from the list is Tim Tebow.

Group players, including the 40-player roster (minus Noah Syndergaard), will participate in the Mets' summer camp for the next three weeks and will be available for inclusion in the Major League roster. With 45 players in their group, the Mets still have 15 available slots that can be filled.

Yoenis Céspedes and Jed Lowrie are part of the 60-man pool. The Post reported last week that there is a strong possibility that Cespedes will be ready for the start of the season. But it remains unclear if Lowrie would be a consideration for opening day.

The season will kick off with a roster of 30 major league players that would be reduced by two players after the first two weeks. The rosters will shrink to 26 players four weeks after the season begins on July 23 or 24. Each team will be allowed a squad of three-player taxi drivers for each trip that allows the replacement of players who are injured or tested positive for COVID -19. Those players will come from the group of 60 players.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, will not pitch this season.

Núñez, a former infielder for the Yankees and Red Sox, was in contention for a spot on the Major League Baseball list when spring training closed in March. Núñez is primarily a third baseman, but there's a chance he'll get a glimpse of shortstop.

Adams, who missed much of spring camp with an irregular heartbeat, provides a left-handed bat with power that could be used as a DH, pinch hitter or corner outfielder. Adams hit 20 home runs in just 310 at-bats last season with the Nationals.

Rivera was in contention for the reserve catcher's work during the spring, competing against Tomás Nido. But the fact that Nido has no remaining minor league options gave him the edge in the battle. Rivera could be a possible third receiver with the first lists expanded and then remain as part of the taxi squad.

Moroff calculates providing insurance in midfield. He spent last season with the Indians, for whom he appeared in 20 games.

Left-hander Peterson could provide rotation depth, but will have competition from names like Walker Lockett, Corey Oswalt, Franklyn Kilome and Jordan Humphreys; all were on the 40-man roster and are included in the 60-player group. Players who are not currently on the 40 player list must be added to be eligible for a game.

Shreve, a left-hander, pitched for the 2015-18 Yankees and appeared in three games last season for the Cardinals.

Erasmo Ramírez, who spent most of last season in the minor leagues with the Red Sox after previously pitching for the Rays and Mariners, was released by the Mets but is expected to re-sign with the team and join To the group.

Here's a look at the 45 players who make up the Mets' preliminary roster:

Pitchers (22)

Tyler Bashlor

Dellin Betances

Brad Brach

Jacob deGrom

Edwin Diaz

Jeurys Family

Robert Gsellman

Walker lockett

Seth Lugo

Steven matz

Corey Oswalt

David peterson

Rick Porcello

Jacob Rhame

Paul Sewald

Chasen Shreve

Drew smith

Kevin Smith

Marcus Stroman

Michael Wacha

Justin Wilson

Daniel Zamora

Collectors (5)

Patrick Mazeika

Tomás Nido

Wilson Ramos

René Rivera

Ali Sánchez

Infielders (12)

Matt Adams

Pete alonso

Robinson Cano

J.D. Davis

Andres Giménez

Luis Guillorme

Jed Lowrie

Jeff McNeil

Max moroff

Eduardo Núñez

Amed Rosario

Dominic Smith

Gardeners (6)

Yoenis Céspedes

Michael Comfort

Johneshwy Fargas

Jake Marisnick

Brandon Nimmo

Jarrett Parker