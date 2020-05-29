Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen with dedicated Google Assistant button released: price, specs

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have been announced by HMD Global. The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch on the front. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen, on the other hand, have dual rear cameras on the back and traditional bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. All three phones come with a dedicated Google Assistant button to easily activate the voice assistant, and the phones also work with the latest Android 10 software.

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen price, availability

The Nokia C5 Endi is priced at $ 169.99 (approximately Rs. 12,700) and is only available in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $ 69.99 (approximately Rs. 5,200) for a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the Nokia C2 Tava is priced at $ 109.99 (approximately Rs. 8,300) for its storage option 2GB RAM + 32GB. All three phones are exclusive to US operator Cricket Wireless. The Nokia C5 Endi will go on sale through online and offline Cricket Wireless stores starting June 5, while the Nokia C2 Tennen will go on sale starting June 15. The Nokia C2 Tava, on the other hand, is now available through Cricket Wireless & # 39; s online and offline stores. The Nokia C2 Tava appears in a single option in tempered blue. The Nokia C5 Endi is said to be available in a Deep Midnight Blue option, while the Nokia C2 Tennen will arrive in Steel at select national retail stores.

Nokia C5 specifications

Nokia C5 Endi runs on Android 10. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + waterdrop notch display with a 19: 9 aspect ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 eight-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is on the 32GB list. The Nokia C5 Endi has a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a latest depth sensor for better portrait photography. Camera features include AI scene detection, recommended AI shooting, portrait mode, HDR, Bokeh, and more. The Nokia C5 Endi is listed to pack a 4,000 mAh battery that is touted to last up to two days. The phone supports AI Face Unlock and also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen specifications

The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have a similar design, but they have a significant price difference between them. The two phones are said to come with similar specs, such as a 5.45-inch HD + display, and are reported to work with the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. There is 2GB RAM on both phones, and they are listed to offer 32GB of internal storage to customers. There is an option to expand it further (up to 128GB) using a microSD card slot.

The dual camera setup on the Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen includes an 8-megapixel primary autofocus camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera with flash support. Camera features include Recommended Shooting, Portrait Mode with various bokeh styles: Classic, Star, Heart, Butterfly, Scale and Raindrop, and Full HD video recording. Up front, the phones have a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. Both devices include a 3,000 mAh battery and this battery is also promoted to last up to two days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE. Both phones support AI Face Unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The company doesn't necessarily list the differences between the Nokia C2 Tennen and the Nokia C2 Tava, but more clarity should be obtained once the Nokia C2 Tennen goes on sale on June 15.

