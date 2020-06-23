Noose found on the NASCAR track in California

A twisted piece of thread that looks like a rope was found hanging from a tree at Sonoma Raceway in California on Saturday, track officials revealed.

The discovery came a day before a similar item was discovered in NASCAR African-American driver Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday, prompting an FBI investigation and a large amount of support for Wallace from his colleagues before the start of the Geico 500 on Monday afternoon.

Wallace was instrumental in NASCAR's decision on June 10 to ban the Confederate flag from its events, followed by protesters displaying the flag off the Talladega track.

Sonoma Raceway President Steve Page said the item was found behind an old administrative office on the property and that the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Authorities have asked companies on the site to share security videos and for anyone with an alternative explanation for the object to come forward.

The Northern California track was the site of its annual NASCAR Cup race on June 14, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

