Norwich relegated, Liverpool drop local points for the first time

Norwich became the first team to be relegated from the English Premier League when Liverpool lost points at Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday.

Michail Antonio scored all the goals for West Ham in his 4-0 victory over last-placed Norwich, who cannot hold on because he was 13 points behind 17th-ranked Watford, with a maximum of nine points in all three. remaining games.

Watford, like West Ham, raised his hopes of survival by coming from behind to beat Newcastle 2-1.

West Ham and Watford are six points behind Bournemouth, ranked 18th, which ranked last in the relegation zone.

Players wore black armbands when the Premier League games started this weekend with a minute of silence as a tribute to England's World Cup winner Jack Charlton, who died on Friday at the age of 85.

Norwich returns to the second-tier Championship after just one season, having lost all six games since the league restart last month, scoring only once in the process.

"From the first day after the promotion, our chances of survival were perhaps 5%, so in 19 out of 20 cases it will drop," said Norwich manager Daniel Farke.

“If you are lucky and have no injuries, then you have a chance. When we are 100%, we are competitive, but when it is 96 or 97%, sometimes it seems men against children. That's what I expected. "

The set pieces have been a regular source of pain for Norwich this season and that was the case again on Saturday when Antonio scored his first career treble.

The striker's first goal was a close-range finish in a corner and his second a header from Mark Noble's free kick. Antonio led the third on the rebound when Tim Krul saved his shot at halftime and hit a fourth from close range.

Watford captain Troy Deeney scored two penalties in the second half to give his team a victory that could ensure their survival.

Dwight Gayle put Newcastle ahead in the 23rd minute, but defensive errors proved costly for Newcastle after the break.

Liverpool's perfect home record in their title-winning campaign ended surprisingly as Burnley battled for a 1-1 draw.

Jürgen Klopp's team was heading for an 18th straight win at home until Jay Rodriguez lowered a low shot into the bottom corner in the 69th minute in a rare scoring sight for Burnley.

Liverpool's bid to become the first Premier League team to win all their home games in a single season ended.

Later on Saturday, Chelsea visits Sheffield United and Manchester City is away from Brighton.