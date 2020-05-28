NXT UK Results – May 28, 2020 | Newsdio

NXT UK

Date: May 28, 2020

Commentators: Andy Shepard, Tom Phillips

It's another Hidden Gems episode, which means we have more dark matches from various NXT UK TV recordings. I had a good time with this last time and I hope that means we can still have fun here. You never know what you could get from these, but their track record is not that bad. Let's do it.

From Coventry, England, March 7, 2020.

Finn Balor vs. Kenny Williams

Balor pushes him towards an early headlock, but Williams opens his mouth to freedom. Williams takes him by the arm and drops one leg onto the arm, followed by a knee running toward the chest. That's not right with Balor, who steps back to stomp the chest for two. A few chops running around the corner prepared another kick to the chest for two more, but fans get behind Williams again.

Balor promises to kill Walter and the delay allows Williams to enter some forearms. A bounce impulse gives Williams two and he sends Balor to the floor for the suicide dive. Balor is back with the Hurricane's Eye on the shotgun blast. The coup de grace is established in 1916 to finish Williams at 8:10.

Outcome: Finn Balor b. Kenny Williams – 1916 (8:10)

From Brentwood, England, October 5, 2019.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nina Samuels

Samuels cannot turn off a top wristwatch to start and a hiptoss is also locked. Rea puts her on top and throws her for daring to jump. He backs up and Samuels kicks and sends Rhea to the face first in the middle buckle for two. We hit the crosshead choke for a moment, but Rhea is back with a dropkick in the basement for two more. Not that it matters, as Riptide finishes Samuels at 4:51.

Outcome: Rhea Ripley b. Nina Samuels – Riptide (4:51)

From Derby, England, June 16, 2019.

Killian Dain vs. Travis Banks

The much bigger Dain sends it to the corner, but Banks starts kicking. That only makes Dain tell him to bring it in, so Banks kicks it and shoots some YES kicks at the chest. Dain tosses it and limps before sending Banks to the corner. Running to her knees to the chest gives Dain two and we hit the chin with one knee on Banks's back.

A seated abdominal stretch keeps Banks in trouble until he fights with more leg kicks. The dropkick running around the corner connects to put Dain down and there is the suicide dive. A double top rope stomp has two inside, but the Slice of Heaven fails. However, Dain slammed the door of the firefighter and the Vader Bomb killed Banks at 8:28.

Outcome: Killian Dain b. Travis Banks – Vader Bomb (8:28)

From Plymouth, England, July 19, 2019.

Here are the Grizzled Young Veterans (NXT UK Tag Team Champions) and Joseph Conners to chat. Zack Gibson is not satisfied with the SHOES OFF chant because he can see webbed feet from here. After a break (and a video from Gallus), Conners says he wants the best the world has to offer. Cue the Street Profits (NXT Tag Team Champions) to tell Drake to shut up. They also have a friend with them tonight.

Street Profits / Matt Riddle vs. Grizzled Young Veterans / Joseph Conners

After a suspenseful title swap, Riddle and Conners begin things, but Drake enters before something happens. Riddle attacks him without much effort and then takes him to the mat with a takeover of the headlock. The kick to the chest fails, so Riddle goes with the gutwrench suplexes. Gibson walks in and is quickly pushed into a cross cuff to return to Drake, whose ankle is in a hurry. It is up to Dawkins, who is holding the two veterans to the ropes so that Ford (still in the hoodie) can jump on his back.

The sweatshirt comes off and Ford cuts Drake so hard that he flinches a little. However, a cheap shot sends Ford to the ground and it's the breaker / slingshot forearm to keep him in trouble. Back and the stomping continues, followed by Gibson's chin. It's so exciting that we go into split screen to get a featured pack in the match and Drake comes in on a crank. Drake's supplemental plugin gets two and goes to another chin.

Gibson continues the chinlock parade, but fans stand behind Ford to bring him back. I mean, he doesn't really stand him up, but at least they're cheering him on. Drake can't get another chin as Ford turns to ask Dawkins for the tag to clean the house, followed by a Doomsday knee to Riddle's chest. Everything breaks and the Veterans hit a super kick / neck breaker combination at Ford.

Everyone is depressed and it's a double label to bring Ford and Drake. Ford takes it off the air and packs small Gibson packages for two. A double dropkick knocks down Gibson and Conners, who hit the road. Bro Derek's withdrawal ends Conners at 1:39 p.m.

Outcome: Street Profits / Matt Riddle b. Grizzled Young Veterans / Joseph Conners – Bro Derek to Conners (13:39)

Results

Finn Balor b. Kenny Williams – 1916

Rhea Ripley b. Nina Samuels – Riptide

Killian Dain b. Travis Banks – Vader Bomb

Matt Riddle / Street Profits b. Grizzled Young Veterans / Joseph Conners – Bro Derek a Conners

