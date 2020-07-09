NYCFC returns to action in Game 2 of the & # 39; MLS is Back & # 39; tournament

After months of waiting, New York will finally have one of its teams playing a real game on Thursday.

The NYCFC returns to action against the Philadelphia Union on Thursday morning. It will be the second game of the "MLS is Back" tournament, which will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

The tournament, which was announced on June 10, will attempt to maintain a bubble in Orlando, similar to the planned restart of the NBA. The integrity of the bubble, however, has already been questioned.

Ten FC Dallas players immediately tested positive for coronavirus, and the team was expelled from the tournament. Nashville FC had five positive tests, while Colorado Rapids had one, but both teams will remain in the tournament. NYCFC entered the bubble on July 2.

NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila trusts the league's security procedures.

"It's been a long time without playing," Deila said. "I hardly remember the last time we played. We want to play, that's why we are here … We have to do everything possible to focus attention on the games and nothing else. I think the group has been great so far Of course, they are worried, they are looking around, getting information about what is happening, but we all agree that we believe that so far it has been good here [the bubble]. Hopefully we can continue doing that. Sure, as we are now, so we focused on playing soccer. I can see that the group is eager to play. "

Each team will play three group stage games before 16 teams advance to the knockout rounds. NYCFC will be left without goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who chose to leave the tournament to stay with his family.