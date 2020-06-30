Occupy City Hall protesters in confrontation with New York Police

Anti-police protesters are in a tense clash with police near City Hall early Tuesday morning, as lawmakers approach a budget vote, and weigh the abrupt cuts in New York police.

Video posted around 5:45 a.m. it shows a crowd of protesters on one side of the street, while dozens of police officers confront them on the other side.

"At #OccupyCityHall, the cops are trying to arrest us for being on the sidewalk in the morning on the budget vote," the video says. "New York, come here now!"

Video Posted about 15 minutes later It shows officers with batons pushing back and appearing to arrest some protesters.

"You are violent!" you can hear a woman claiming. "You are hurting us!"

A clip posted about three hours earlier shows another confrontation in front of the City Hall, while the protesters applaud and sing: "NYPD, back off!"

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested for graffiti on a statue outside 31 Chambers Street around 2:40 a.m., but had no immediate details on other arrests.