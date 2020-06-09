Oil rose $ 80 in seven weeks. The remarkable recovery may be too good to be true

US crude oil topped $ 40 a barrel this week. Usually that wouldn't be noticeable, but right now, that marks a $ 80 jump from its unprecedented trip below zero just seven weeks ago, when it hit a low of – $ 40.32 a barrel on April 20. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the global benchmark, has more than doubled since mid-April.

The return of oil also reflects enthusiasm for record production cuts by OPEC, Russia and its allies, plus the sharp decline in production from the United States, the world's leading producer.

However, there is growing concern that the recovery in the oil patch is too good to be true. The excess of unnecessary barrels has not disappeared. Even the biggest oil bulls do not see demand return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon. And the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections is looming.

"The market may have gone a bit ahead. The risks are strongly biased to the downside," said Bob McNally, president of consultancy Rapidan Energy Group.

Oil traders are betting that the large barrel oversupply that made prices negative on April 20 will quickly disappear. But analysts emphasized that this delicate rebalancing takes considerable time, and that it is not a dump.

Goldman Sachs: fundamentals are 'turning bearish'

JBC Energy Group warned that oil prices will need a "confluence of bullish surprises" just to maintain current levels.

Goldman Sachs warned Monday that the fundamentals of the oil market are "turning bearish" and that prices are likely to "pull back" in the coming weeks.

The Wall Street bank cited four main challenges: demand expectations are "ahead" of fundamentals; the level of inventories continues to be "discouraging"; Libyan oil shale production is already restarting; and prices are approaching levels that will ease OPEC supply cuts and ease Chinese purchases.

Goldman Sachs expects US oil prices to average just $ 34 in the third quarter.

This is despite OPEC's latest efforts to revive the market from its historic collapse. Last weekend, OPEC and all but one of its allied countries reached an agreement to extend record oil production cuts until July. In addition, the group made new commitments to adhere to quotas from countries like Iraq and Nigeria that were not.

The deal dramatically underlines the improved relations within OPEC + following the epic price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Russia and Saudi Arabia no longer face each other. They are arm in arm," said McNally.

Demand is coming back

At the same time, the world's thirst for oil is slowly improving. The lifting of stay-at-home orders is naturally causing an increase in demand for engine gasoline, jet fuel and diesel at extremely weak levels. Even New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic, is beginning to reopen its economy.

"End-user demand is clearly on the rise," wrote Michael Tran, director of global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a note Tuesday to clients.

That is clear from the demand for gasoline in the United States, which increased by 885,000 barrels per day during the past week, according to RBC estimates based on real-time traffic data. That marks the best performance of seven days since orders to stay home were relaxed.

Although most models on Wall Street predicted that supply and demand balances would fall into deficit later this month or early next month, Tran said there are signs to suggest that the bullish transition could occur weeks ahead of schedule.

The pandemic is not over

Of course, the risk is that the rebalancing in the oil market will be derailed by the resurgence of coronavirus infections causing authorities to abandon their reopening plans.

That is what is happening in Israel, which announced on Monday that it would "hit the emergency brake" on its reopening plans due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Morgan Stanley biotech analyst Matthew Harrison said in a note Tuesday that the bank is monitoring a possible "breakup" in states where new cases and / or hospitalizations are "accelerating again." Harrison listed Arizona, California, Oregon, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas as states to watch. Morgan Stanley now predicts that a total of 2.5 million Americans will become infected, well above his forecast of 1.4 million infections just a month ago.

"A second wave of the pandemic is no longer such a distant possibility," Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, wrote in a note Tuesday. "If you realize it, the demand for oil, which has been slowly recovering, could fall back to blockade levels again."

& # 39; Shale will return & # 39 ;. But how fast?

Even if the health crisis remains under control, there is a risk that the rebound in the oil market will backfire. In recent years, higher prices have encouraged oil companies, especially American frackers, to sharply increase production. That in turn led to oversupply.

"We have to worry about a double whammy in this process." ConocoPhillips ( POLICE ) CEO Ryan Lance said during a CERAWeek conversation that was released Tuesday.

Wall Street will vigorously urge oil shale companies that were once booming to exercise restraint while dipping their toes in the water again.

"The shale is not broken; the shale is not gone; the shale will return," said Lance. "But I do think it is slowing down because there is going to be pressure on companies to refine their capital program, maybe it won't grow dramatically like before."

McNally, the president of Rapidan Energy, agreed that oil shale oil companies will be careful.

"After a $ 80 change in oil prices, champagne is not yet uncorked," he said. "It is too early to celebrate."