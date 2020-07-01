Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion Vote – CNNPolitics





The voting initiative, which began long before the coronavirus pandemic but has become more urgent amid the outbreak, seeks to enshrine Medicaid expansion in the state constitution.

The goal is to prevent lawmakers from enacting regulations that could make qualifying for coverage difficult, such as job requirements, a tool favored by President Donald Trump and many Republicans to curtail the program.

Nearly 200,000 low-income adult residents could obtain health insurance if the measure passes. The expansion would also bring just over $ 1 billion in additional federal funds annually to Oklahoma, said Amber England, the initiative's campaign manager. The state would have to pay 10% of the cost.

If successful, Oklahoma would be the fifth Republican-led state to approve the expansion, a provision of the Affordable Care Act, at the polls. Maine was the first, in 2017, followed by Nebraska, Utah, and Idaho a year later.