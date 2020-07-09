One summer camp in Missouri and another in Arkansas close due to Covid-19 outbreaks

At the Kanakuk K-2 camp in Lampe, Missouri, 82 campers, counselors, and staff tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Facebook post by the Stone County Health Department.

While 31 of the infected were examined at the site, many of the other cases were evaluated after they returned home. Only one positive case resides in Stone County, where the camp is located. The K-2 camp is for teens ages 13-18, according to the Kanakuk website.

The health department added that it is working closely with camp officials to identify those exposed and quarantine them.

Meanwhile, in Mount Ida, Arkansas, Camp Ozark has temporarily closed its doors, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Cabinet Secretary to the Department of Health.