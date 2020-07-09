One summer camp in Missouri and another in Arkansas close due to Covid-19 outbreaks

While 31 of the infected were examined at the site, many of the other cases were evaluated after they returned home. Only one positive case resides in Stone County, where the camp is located. The K-2 camp is for teens ages 13-18, according to the Kanakuk website.
The health department added that it is working closely with camp officials to identify those exposed and quarantine them.
Meanwhile, in Mount Ida, Arkansas, Camp Ozark has temporarily closed its doors, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Cabinet Secretary to the Department of Health.
"Camp Ozark shared the information they had about out-of-state campers and a counselor. They took action. Initially they sent the campers home and some counselors home, and then, as they had additional cases, they made the decision on their own. go ahead and close for now, "Smith said Wednesday. It did not reveal how many people tested positive.
Smith said the state will work with the camp as needed and would do the same for other summer camps if they have Covid-19 diagnosed campers or counselors.
CNN has reached out to Kanakuk Kamps and Camp Ozark for comment.