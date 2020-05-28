OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India postponed, special limited sale announced instead

The sale of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 is postponed in India. OnePlus said it had to alter its sales plan after production temporarily halted last week. The two phones were supposed to go on sale starting May 29, Friday, on the Amazon India and OnePlus sites. The new OnePlus 8 series sale date has yet to be announced. Customers who have previously pre-ordered the OnePlus 8 series on Amazon India or through official OnePlus channels will only be able to purchase the device when stocks are available.

While a full sale for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will not start from Friday, there will be a special limited sale on online and offline channels for OnePlus 8 only. This will take place at 12 p.m. (noon) IST on May 29, Friday, and only limited stocks will be available. The company should announce a suitable sales schedule for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro soon.

This delay in sale was announced through a forum post. This delay in the sale could be due to the sudden interruption of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last week, after six workers tested positive for COVID-19. This is reportedly the same factory where OnePlus assembles its phones, and the suspension could have affected the smartphone sales plan in India. However, in its posting on the forums, OnePlus said "production is already up and running", and this could mean that a new sale date will be announced soon.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones were released in April, and although the price of the devices for the Indian market was announced in the same month, availability was kept secret. The company also started pre-ordering OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in Amazon India, where users could pay Rs. 1,000 in advance for a gift card. This gift card could be used to purchase the phone until June 30. OnePlus also held a special sale for the OnePlus 8 only on May 18, and then announced that the full sale for both phones will start on May 29.

However, that is now being postponed, and in its place there will be another special sale just for the OnePlus 8 phone. For all users who may be interested, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, Rs. 44,999 for 8GB + 128GB, and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is available in all three colors, the 8GB + 128GB is available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is available only in Glacial Green.

