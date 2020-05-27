OnePlus Announces Partnership with Epic Games; Fortnite now runs at 90FPS on OnePlus 8 Series

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Epic Games to customize the Fortnite gaming experience on OnePlus smartphones with 90Hz displays. According to the press release from the Chinese smartphone maker, the OnePlus 8 series will be the first to run Fortnite at 90FPS. Notably, the game runs at 60FPS on consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X. Additionally, Fortnite will be available for download via the Game Space app on OnePlus 6 and newer phones, however, all of these phones except the series OnePlus 8 will continue to run the game at standard 60FPS.

Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, said: “OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 series offers a smooth, high frame rate Fortnite gaming experience that even current-generation console gaming systems can't match. ” Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 currently run the game at 60FPS, just like most other Android and iOS phones. Of course, comparing to consoles doesn't make any sense, as the level of visual detail and overall experience is completely different, as is the way smartphone cameras with DSLRs don't work.

With this partnership between OnePlus and Epic Games, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be the first phones to run the game at 90 FPS faster and smoother. To remember, the OnePlus 8, like its predecessor, comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The OnePlus announcement also states that OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will play Fortnite at 60FPS, adding: "OnePlus is committed to providing the best mobile gaming experiences to its users and is continually taking steps to bring first in the category. "This suggests that these phones that have 90Hz refresh rate displays can play the game at the highest native refresh rate sometime in the future. Also, the game will be easily downloadable from the Game app. Space on OnePlus 6 and newer phones, which is an alternative to downloading the game from the Play Store.

According to a GameSpot report, when the game is run on OnePlus 8 at 90Hz, the general graphics settings will automatically change to ‘Low & # 39 ;. The OnePlus 8 is capable of running Fortnite with the highest setting of & # 39; Epic & # 39; at 60FPS, but it seems to get the highest frame rate, the setting will need to be lowered to 'Low'. The report also states that this is a Fortnite 90 FPS exclusive version for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will run the game with the same high refresh rate, but at a higher resolution.

What does 90FPS game mean?

FPS or frames per second, to put it simply, is a measure of how smooth a game feels. A phone with a 60Hz refresh rate display will be able to deliver a maximum of 60FPS in gaming. Phones with higher refresh rate screens will be able to play higher FPS if supported by the game.

Just like navigating through the user interface of a phone with 60Hz refresh rate versus navigating through the user interface of a phone with 90Hz refresh rate, the difference can be quite noticeable. Animations feel smoother, scrolling seems faster, and the phone feels more responsive overall.