opinion:-the-time-has-come-for-all-schools-to-require-the-flu-shot

Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez is a primary care pediatrician, director of pediatric telemedicine and assistant professor of pediatrics at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



(CNN) The requirement that children receive vaccinations before starting school has come to be accepted by most parents in this country as normal. It is after all, common sense: children are notoriously good at spreading germs.

Vaccinations have become an expected part of the routine checkups that take place in late summer, when parents bring kids to the office for pediatricians to check them, and to check off the boxes on school forms.

But one shot has long evaded the list of required vaccinations on these school forms. On Wednesday, Massachusetts became the first state to require the flu shot for students K-12 as well as for college students. Outside of Massachusetts, only a handful of states require the flu shot for day care and preschool children under 5 years old; the requirement goes away altogether after that.

This year, as the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, the flu season rapidly approaches and schools scramble to ensure safe learning environments, we badly need children of all ages in all states across the country to get the flu shot.

While it is true that children under 5 are most vulnerable to severe illness and death from the flu, the influenza virus does not stop infecting children simply because they have turned a certain age.