Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro seen on TENAA with detailed images and specs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 were seen on TENAA with specs and key images. The Oppo Reno 4 series supports 5G, and the company has already started releasing teasers for the two phones. According to the list, the Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro phones work with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and have a triple rear camera setup on the back. The TENAA listing suggests that the Oppo Reno 4 comes with a dual-hole selfie display, while the Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a single-hole display.

Oppo Reno 4 Series with 5G, triple rear cameras confirmed

Oppo Reno 4 and Oppo Reno 4 Pro are listed on TENAA under model numbers PDPM00 and PDNM00. The Oppo Reno 4 has a double-perforated display with cutouts placed at the top left of the display. On the back, the phone has a vertically aligned triple rear camera setup in the upper left corner of the back panel. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a unique punch screen and a similar looking triple rear camera setup on the back.

Oppo Reno 4 Tips for Leaked Live Images Quad Rear Cameras, Support 5G

As for the specs, the Oppo Reno 4 is listed to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1. It will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED 2.5D full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display and will be powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone comes in two configurations: 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage. As for the camera setup, the Oppo Reno 4 will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel porrai camera. Up front, the Oppo Reno 4 has a 32-megapixel primary selfie sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 4 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge. It is reported to be 159.3×74.0x7.8mm and weigh 183 grams.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is on the list to pack a 4,000 mAh battery

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro premium is on the list to present a 6.5-inch Full HD + curved screen (1080×2400 pixels). The Pro model also has a triple rear camera setup, but the technical specs are different. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel low-light video camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There's a single 32-megapixel selfie camera up front in the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The phone is listed to measure dimensions of 159.6×72.5×7.6mm and weigh 172 grams. All other specifications are identical to the Oppo Reno 4 series.