Original Star Wars’ Publicity Lead Charles Lippincott Dies at 80

Star Wars Advertiser Charles Lippincott died of a heart attack on May 19 in Vermont at the age of 80. He was born on October 28, 1939 in Adams, Massachusetts. Lippincott joined Lucasfilm in 1975 as vice president of advertising, advertising, promotion, and marketing, and led the ad campaign for George Lucas' success in 1997. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, culture-defining space opera starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.

In the promotion of the first installment of the original Star Wars In the trilogy, Lippincott created new advertising strategies to begin marketing the film more than a year before its release. He started working with Marvel Comics to introduce the characters from Star Wars universe in comic form before the release of the film. He frequented comic book conventions like the San Diego Comic-Con in 1976 to increase the excitement of the film. Lippincott's attendance was the beginning of Hollywood's presence at the world-famous convention.

As the New York Times Charles Lippincott died reportedly of a heart attack on May 19, his wife, Geraldine Lippincott said. The couple had retired together in Vermont. George Lucas, in a tribute published in the official Star Wars website, named Lippincott as "one of the founding pillars of the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; phenomenon" and also stated: "He had ideas about marketing and public relations that were really unmatched."

Mark Hamill also released a statement at the tribute, saying: "He became a marketing legend for a reason. He was brilliant at what he did. We toured the world together, promoting Star Wars before anyone knew what it was." Lippincott did indeed sometimes bring in Hamill, who was not widely known at the time but would gain fame for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker, with him at conventions to promote the film.

Lippincott changed the way the film industry approached marketing, not only by bringing the characters in the film to San Diego Comic-Con, but also by registering each character in the franchise, setting up 20th Century Fox for one day. payment worth millions just for marketing. He also went beyond his job in advertising by helping to negotiate the first Star Wars Toy deals with Kenner products. Then Star Wars: Episode IV – A New HopeLippincott worked on other films that would become science fiction classics, such as Ridley Scott. Alien and the Mike Hodges reboot Flash Gordon.

Lippincott wrote a blog in the later stages of his life, reflecting on the memories of his long advertising career. Star Wars and other movies. The death of the advertising pioneer resonated throughout the world, not only for his work on an innovative franchise, but also for his enduring contributions to the film industry as a whole. It is a talent that will be greatly missed.

Source: The New York Times

