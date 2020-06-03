Our cities may never look the same again after the pandemic

For defenders of passable, uncontaminated and vehicle-free cities The past few weeks have offered an unprecedented opportunity to test the ideas they have long lobbied for.

With Covid-19 blockades that greatly reduce the use of roads and public transportation systems, city authorities, from Liverpool to Lime – take advantage of closing streets to cars, opening others to bicycles and widening sidewalks to help residents maintain the six-foot spacing recommended by global health authorities.

There are many supposed benefits of "reclaiming" the streets during a pandemic. Encouraging cycling can reduce crowding on buses and the subway, where people can struggle to distance themselves from one another. Roads without vehicles also offer those without access to parks the opportunity to exercise safely.

A woman walks a cycle path in the center of Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

Other urban initiatives have been introduced to directly control the spread of the virus. The cities of the USA The US, Canada and Australia have reconfigured traffic lights so that people no longer need to touch the crosswalk buttons. (In any case, many crosswalks are equipped with " placebo buttons "that have no impact on whether the lights turn green).

It is unclear whether these urban interventions will continue after the pandemic ends. Milan plans to build 22 miles of new bike lanes and permanently widen the sidewalks after your lockdown is lifted. The authorities in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, have suggested that its new bicycle lanes can become permanent whether the measures "turn out favorable," while planning officials in Providence, Rhode Island, have said the crossings now stay buttonless

But few other cities have been so compromised. And it will be harder to defend pedestrian and bicycle friendly streets once its benefits are compared to the indirect effects of congestion elsewhere, especially in car-dependent countries like the US. USA

A recently expanded cycle path in Berlin's Kreuzberg district. Credit: Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images

In other words, the pandemic may have served only as a catalyst. But urban planning is a long game in which change is fragmentary and the legacies of past decisions take time to be overcome. Public spaces and amenities cannot always be expanded or reconfigured at will.

So, looking to the next few years instead of the next few months, how else could the virus, or future attempts to prevent it, reshape our cities?

Reimagining public space

Parc de la Distance, a speculative proposal from the Austrian design studio Precht, imagines a public park made of a maze network three foot wide hedges. The design provides 20-minute walking routes that, in theory, can be completed while maintaining distance from others, thanks to doors that indicate when roads are busy.

Austrian design studio Precht has envisioned a maze-like public park that encourages social estrangement.

Meanwhile, the Czech firm Hua Hua Architects has proposed a " Gastro Safe Zone "(at the top of the photo), which uses brightly colored floor markings to encourage passersby to stay away from diners outdoors. And in Milan, one of the cities most affected by Covid-19, designer Antonio Lanzillo has planned public benches equipped with a plexiglass shield "" dividers

It is too early to know which, if any, can be done. But each idea suggests that the practice of social distancing and concern about shared surfaces could continue long after the current crisis.

"Planners talk about creating 'sticky streets', places where people linger and linger. So the question now is: will those efforts continue or how should they be changed? Can we achieve connectivity if we all maintain social distance?" Jordi Honey-Rosés

If they do, the widely publicized six-foot distance guidelines could redefine the design and space of new public facilities, according to Sara Jensen Carr of Northeastern University, whose next book " The topography of well-being "Consider how urban landscapes have been transformed by epidemics such as cholera, tuberculosis and obesity.

"Everyone from Daniel Burnham, who was the Chicago planner, to Le Corbusier, got arbitrary measurements on their own," he said in a phone interview. "Le Corbusier writes extensively that each & # 39; unit & # 39; in the Radiant City (or" Ville Radieuse ", the utopia proposed by the famous architect) needed a specific amount of light … and a certain amount of cubic feet of air to circulate inside it.

"So six feet could be the new unit we use when we think of cities and public parks."

However, the idea of ​​keeping people separate seems to contradict the emphasis that planners have traditionally placed on human interaction. Architects, whether designing parks or social housing, have often valued meeting points as sources of collaboration, inclusion, and community building.

"That contradiction is very interesting," said Associate Professor at the University of British Columbia, Jordi Honey-Rosés, co-author of one of the early academic studies on the potential impact of Covid-19 in public space.

In fact, if you look at the literature on the health benefits of green spaces, one of the main (advantages) is social connectivity: people who see their neighbors and are part of a community.

"Planners talk about creating 'sticky streets', places where people linger and stay," he added, speaking on the phone since the closing in Barcelona. "So the question now is: will those efforts continue, or how should they be changed? Can we achieve connectivity if we all maintain social distance?"

Credit: Antonio Lanzillo and Partners

Milan-based architect Antonio Lanzillo has planned public benches equipped with plexiglass "shield" dividers. Credit: Antonio Lanzillo and Partners

Rather than describing solutions at this early stage, the Honey-Rosés paper (which, subject to peer review, to be published in Cities & Health magazine) instead raises the questions facing urban planners. Many relate to the way cities manage green spaces that he thinks "in general, will be more valued and more appreciated" after the current crisis.

In addition to their well-documented psychological and health benefits, greener cities may also be more resistant to future pandemics. A recent Harvard study has indicated a possible correlation between air pollution and the probability of dying from Covid-19 in the US. USA, while Italian scientists have detected the virus in the polluting particles (and we are analyzing if the contamination can help its spread).

No line of investigation has yielded conclusive results. But if a definitive link emerges between the contamination and the virus, "it would really be a game changer" for green urban planning, Honey-Rosés said.

"Then cities will be able to say, 'We're going to redesign our streets not just because we need social and physical distance, but because we need to increase our chance of survival," he suggested.

A matter of density

The most important questions may focus on population density. Fear that the disease will spread more easily in busy urban centers may already be having an impact on people's attitudes toward life in cities.

indicated that respondents aged 18 to 35 were the most likely to consider that measure. The Harris Poll data found that almost a third of Americans are considering moving to less crowded places as a direct result of Covid-19. The survey, conducted in late April,indicated that respondents aged 18 to 35 were the most likely to consider that measure.

The desire to distance ourselves from others in public can continue long after the pandemic. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

"Space now means more than just square feet," Harris CEO John Gerzema said in a press release. "Already beset by high rents and clogged streets, the virus is now forcing urbanites to consider social distancing as a lifestyle."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also appeared to blame the severity of Covid-19's urban gravity on his city. "There is a level of density in New York that is destructive," he said. tweeted . "It has to stop and it has to stop now. New York must develop an immediate plan to reduce density."

So will there be a long-term push for cities to expand outward to reduce downtown populations?

According to Carr, the backlash against urban centers can be especially acute in the United States, where high rates of car ownership make suburban living less inconvenient. "The United States has always been a country that is a little afraid of density," he said.

Credit: miss3 / Hua Hua Architects

A proposed "Gastro Safe Zone" that uses brightly colored floor markings to encourage passersby to stay away from diners outdoors. Credit: Hary Marwel / Hua Hua Architects

But she, like other experts, is concerned that a possible withdrawal from cities has a cost. After all, density makes public transportation systems viable, improves access to public facilities (including hospitals), and promotes innovation and creativity.

"I think as designers and urban planners we have to think about how we emphasize the benefits of density," Carr added. "Because now, every time someone tries to build new homes anywhere, it's probably the first question people have."

Even before the development of germ theory, people were wary of the benefits of living indoors. The Victorians widespread belief that miasma (or "bad air") helped spread the disease partly justified the removal of London's 19th-century slums. During the 2003 SARS outbreak, the dangers of density were apparently uncovered when faulty pipes saw the deadly virus spread Hong Kong Amoy Gardens urbanization.

"Six feet could be the new unit we use when we think of cities and public parks." Sara Jensen Carr

more dispersed cities of Europe and the United States. Robert Steuteville, editor of Public Square magazine, has But there is still no clear evidence linking population density to the spread of Covid-19. Hong Kong (which is more densely populated now than in 2003, with some neighborhoods houses more than 60,000 people per square kilometer) has more efficiency local broadcast contained from Covid-19 thatmore dispersedcities of Europe and the United States. Robert Steuteville, editor of Public Square magazine, has argument that data from the US USA (such as the high transmission rates in New Orleans, relatively sparsely populated, for example) refute what he calls the narrative "density is dangerous".

Whether the use of public transportation is a significant factor in the spread of Covid-19 is a theory that is still being explored. And although, once again, the findings remain far from conclusive, the distrust of buses and the subway may, however, see their use decrease.

Honey-Rosés suggested that we could see the growth of "micromobility", vehicles such as scooters and electric bikes, although this could be accompanied by lower demand for initiatives such as bicycle sharing schemes.

"The sharing model will have additional costs related to hygiene and cleanliness, which will be very difficult," he said, adding that sharing schemes "could be harmed in this pandemic."

A man rides an electric motorcycle through the Parco Sempione park in Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

Blue sky thinking

Epidemics can have radical and unexpected effects on architecture and design.

The 1918 flu pandemic, for example, helped transform bathrooms at home This prompted the owners to install brass fixtures and vanities to keep guests away from the main bathrooms. Later that century, sanitariums built to treat tuberculosis came to inspire The white and clinical aesthetics of modernist architecture (although beliefs that the disease could be remedied by sunlight influenced the inclination of the movement for terraces and roof gardens, according to Carr).

So while considering the impact of Covid-19 is, at this stage, largely speculative, there is ample scope for innovation.

Perhaps we will see the widespread adoption of automatic doors. Perhaps the popularity of Urban agriculture in recent months it will offer further relief from the threat of naked supermarkets. Or maybe the installation of wastewater monitors it will be used to decipher if, and where, certain diseases are growing among city populations.

A recent skyscraper design competition was won by a prefabricated emergency healthcare tower called "Epidemic Babel". Credit: Gavin Shen / Weiyuan Xu / Xinhao Yuan

There have been more wacky ideas, even. Italian designer Umberto Menasci has planned a series of plexiglass boxes that allow bathers to relax in isolation. Elsewhere, this year's eVolo skyscraper design competition was won by a prefabricated emergency healthcare tower, a concept called " Epidemic babel "- which its Chinese designers claim could quickly become a future outbreak.

Regardless of the feasibility of such proposals, there is great optimism that this crisis may improve the way cities are designed and operate, Honey-Rosés said. But he said this when he said that politics and opportunism can play an important role in dictating which ideas materialize. ("I see a lot of interest in optimism: cyclists talk about having bigger bicycle lanes, because that interests them," he offered as an example).

A man travels along an established temporary bike path to relieve pressure on public transportation in Grenoble, France. Credit: Philippe Desmazes / AFP / Getty Images

But despite his skepticism, the researcher nevertheless He believes that the pandemic has presented real opportunities to rethink public space.

"This is a moment of humility on the part of the experts," he said. "And investigators should ask good questions. But I also think it's time for city leaders to be brave."

"Things that were not possible before are now possible."