Our cities may never look the same again after the pandemic

There are many supposed benefits of "reclaiming" the streets during a pandemic. Encouraging cycling can reduce crowding on buses and the subway, where people can struggle to distance themselves from one another. Roads without vehicles also offer those without access to parks the opportunity to exercise safely.
A woman walks a cycle path in the center of Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images
But few other cities have been so compromised. And it will be harder to defend pedestrian and bicycle friendly streets once its benefits are compared to the indirect effects of congestion elsewhere, especially in car-dependent countries like the US. USA
A recently expanded cycle path in Berlin's Kreuzberg district. Credit: Tobias Schwarz / AFP / Getty Images
In other words, the pandemic may have served only as a catalyst. But urban planning is a long game in which change is fragmentary and the legacies of past decisions take time to be overcome. Public spaces and amenities cannot always be expanded or reconfigured at will.
So, looking to the next few years instead of the next few months, how else could the virus, or future attempts to prevent it, reshape our cities?
Reimagining public space
Austrian design studio Precht has envisioned a maze-like public park that encourages social estrangement.
It is too early to know which, if any, can be done. But each idea suggests that the practice of social distancing and concern about shared surfaces could continue long after the current crisis.
"Planners talk about creating 'sticky streets', places where people linger and linger. So the question now is: will those efforts continue or how should they be changed? Can we achieve connectivity if we all maintain social distance?"
"Everyone from Daniel Burnham, who was the Chicago planner, to Le Corbusier, got arbitrary measurements on their own," he said in a phone interview. "Le Corbusier writes extensively that each & # 39; unit & # 39; in the Radiant City (or" Ville Radieuse ", the utopia proposed by the famous architect) needed a specific amount of light … and a certain amount of cubic feet of air to circulate inside it.
"So six feet could be the new unit we use when we think of cities and public parks."
However, the idea of keeping people separate seems to contradict the emphasis that planners have traditionally placed on human interaction. Architects, whether designing parks or social housing, have often valued meeting points as sources of collaboration, inclusion, and community building.
In fact, if you look at the literature on the health benefits of green spaces, one of the main (advantages) is social connectivity: people who see their neighbors and are part of a community.
"So the question now is: will those efforts continue, or how should they be changed? Can we achieve connectivity if we all maintain social distance?"
Credit: Antonio Lanzillo and Partners
Milan-based architect Antonio Lanzillo has planned public benches equipped with plexiglass "shield" dividers. Credit: Antonio Lanzillo and Partners
Rather than describing solutions at this early stage, the Honey-Rosés paper (which, subject to peer review, to be published in Cities & Health magazine) instead raises the questions facing urban planners. Many relate to the way cities manage green spaces that he thinks "in general, will be more valued and more appreciated" after the current crisis.
No line of investigation has yielded conclusive results. But if a definitive link emerges between the contamination and the virus, "it would really be a game changer" for green urban planning, Honey-Rosés said.
"Then cities will be able to say, 'We're going to redesign our streets not just because we need social and physical distance, but because we need to increase our chance of survival," he suggested.
A matter of density
The most important questions may focus on population density. Fear that the disease will spread more easily in busy urban centers may already be having an impact on people's attitudes toward life in cities.
The desire to distance ourselves from others in public can continue long after the pandemic. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images
"Space now means more than just square feet," Harris CEO John Gerzema said in a press release. "Already beset by high rents and clogged streets, the virus is now forcing urbanites to consider social distancing as a lifestyle."
So will there be a long-term push for cities to expand outward to reduce downtown populations?
According to Carr, the backlash against urban centers can be especially acute in the United States, where high rates of car ownership make suburban living less inconvenient. "The United States has always been a country that is a little afraid of density," he said.
Credit: miss3 / Hua Hua Architects
A proposed "Gastro Safe Zone" that uses brightly colored floor markings to encourage passersby to stay away from diners outdoors. Credit: Hary Marwel / Hua Hua Architects
"I think as designers and urban planners we have to think about how we emphasize the benefits of density," Carr added. "Because now, every time someone tries to build new homes anywhere, it's probably the first question people have."
Whether the use of public transportation is a significant factor in the spread of Covid-19 is a theory that is still being explored. And although, once again, the findings remain far from conclusive, the distrust of buses and the subway may, however, see their use decrease.
Honey-Rosés suggested that we could see the growth of "micromobility", vehicles such as scooters and electric bikes, although this could be accompanied by lower demand for initiatives such as bicycle sharing schemes.
"The sharing model will have additional costs related to hygiene and cleanliness, which will be very difficult," he said, adding that sharing schemes "could be harmed in this pandemic."
A man rides an electric motorcycle through the Parco Sempione park in Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images
Blue sky thinking
Epidemics can have radical and unexpected effects on architecture and design.
So while considering the impact of Covid-19 is, at this stage, largely speculative, there is ample scope for innovation.
A recent skyscraper design competition was won by a prefabricated emergency healthcare tower called "Epidemic Babel". Credit: Gavin Shen / Weiyuan Xu / Xinhao Yuan
Regardless of the feasibility of such proposals, there is great optimism that this crisis may improve the way cities are designed and operate, Honey-Rosés said. But he said this when he said that politics and opportunism can play an important role in dictating which ideas materialize. ("I see a lot of interest in optimism: cyclists talk about having bigger bicycle lanes, because that interests them," he offered as an example).
A man travels along an established temporary bike path to relieve pressure on public transportation in Grenoble, France. Credit: Philippe Desmazes / AFP / Getty Images
But despite his skepticism, the researcher nevertheless He believes that the pandemic has presented real opportunities to rethink public space.
"This is a moment of humility on the part of the experts," he said. "And investigators should ask good questions. But I also think it's time for city leaders to be brave."
"Things that were not possible before are now possible."