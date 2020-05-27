Outdoor pools are not a COVID-19 risk: expert





SATURDAY, May 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Pools in many parts of the United States may reopen soon, and Americans can rest easy knowing that taking a dip should pose a small risk of coronavirus infection.

However, there could be risks in indoor pools due to crowds, poor air circulation, and contaminated surfaces, such as handrails, according to Ernest Blatchley III, professor of environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. .

He specializes in research on how chlorine in swimming pools reacts with contaminants such as human body fluids, medications, and personal care products.

"There is no data to show how the coronavirus responds to chlorine, but we do know that chlorine effectively inactivates similar viruses," Blatchley said in a university news release.

"In the United States, the general guideline for keeping swimming pools properly disinfected is to maintain a free chlorine concentration between 1 and 5 milligrams per liter. If a pool has that concentration, there would be very little new infectious coronavirus in the water," he explained.

However, the air around an indoor pool is likely to "present similar risks of coronavirus spread as other indoor spaces," he noted.

"A person's risk would not be affected by water. The most relevant problem would be air or surface contamination in these facilities," said Blatchley, who has studied the treatment and chemistry of pool water for more than 20 years.

