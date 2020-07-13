Packers' Aaron Rodgers wonders if there will be a 2020 season

near Video

Aaron Rodgers was on the golf course Sunday for the American Century Championship, but going to the road was not really what he had in mind.

When asked about the 2020 season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Rodgers said he was wondering if he would make it to the grill this year.

"I think the most important thing is, are we going to have a season?" the Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters, according to the Pro Football Talk. "I think there are still a lot of things to solve. We are hopeful, we hope it is with the fans and we can get all the testing procedures the way they want it for the best possible security. But I think we are hoping that the league and the [NFL Players Association] figure things out. "

The NFL season is still expected to start on time, even when training camp was delayed until the end of July and the team's organized activities were conducted primarily online.

Players have undergone private training, but the NFLPA has advised against it due to the increase in coronavirus cases in some states.

Many players have wondered if the season will be a good idea. The league will reportedly eliminate t-shirt exchanges and post-game interactions as part of its future health and safety guidelines.