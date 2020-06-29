Patriots' Cam Newton salary seems to irritate 49ers Richard Sherman

Cam Newton's signing with the New England Patriots on Sunday sparked reactions across the NFL, including San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman, who seemed concerned that the former MVP had to sign for the league low.

Newton and the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal that will pay the veteran quarterback more than $ 1 million, according to multiple reports. According to reports, he could earn up to $ 7.5 million in incentives, according to the NFL Network.

Sherman tweeted that it was "gross" for someone like Newton to receive that kind of money, while some endorsements are making $ 3-5 million this season.

How many previous MVPs in the League have had to sign for the minimum? (Asking a friend). Simply ridiculous. Transcendent talent and less talented QBs get 15 / 16m per year. Disgusting, ”he wrote.

Pro Football Focus noted that Newton was ranked No. 23-No. 27 among quarterbacks in the past four years, not including his injury-ridden 2019.

Other players also reacted to Newton's signing with the Patriots.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season when he was awarded the MVP of the league. He also won three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular season games in the past two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should take an early role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

Newton, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.

