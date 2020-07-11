Pediatrician: the truth about the reopening of schools during Covid (opinion)

Our collective goal should be to reopen schools safely this fall. But reopening schools is exactly that, a goal, and it will take work, preparation, flexibility, and collective action to run safely.
Preparations for a safe reopening must start with a comprehensive strategy to contain the virus in the communities where it is currently emerging, and, as health experts have said since the start of the pandemic, containment strategies must be widely and consistently adopted. Worldwide. country if the virus is to stop spreading from one community to another.
Teachers, students, and parents (and parents' employers) should also be as flexible as possible. Some schools may reopen and then must close if there is a resurgence of the virus, and some schools may choose to adopt hybrid models where students participate in face-to-face learning for part of the school week and virtual learning for rest.
As communities we must also ensure that all schools, not just the wealthiest districts, have the resources to safely reopen this fall. Failure to do so would further exacerbate disparities in education and leave children in already vulnerable communities further behind than their peers.
And there is no doubt that school is good for children, not only because of their education, but also because of their development and their mental and physical health. It is also a place where many children receive medical care from school nurses and doctors, receive nutritious meals, and where abuse and neglect are often detected for the first time.
It is unfair to ask parents to send their children to school, and to ask teachers, many of whom have their own families, to come forward to teach them, as the virus continues to spread in communities across the country. If we are serious about reopening schools everywhere, we must first be serious about containing this virus.
Now is the time to send consistent and responsible messages around facial linings. Now is also the time to improve test availability and response time, and more importantly, if we want children to return to school safely, now is the time to invest in such schools, not threaten its financing.