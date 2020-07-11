Our collective goal should be to reopen schools safely this fall. But reopening schools is exactly that, a goal, and it will take work, preparation, flexibility, and collective action to run safely.

Preparations for a safe reopening must start with a comprehensive strategy to contain the virus in the communities where it is currently emerging, and, as health experts have said since the start of the pandemic, containment strategies must be widely and consistently adopted. Worldwide. country if the virus is to stop spreading from one community to another.

Teachers, students, and parents (and parents' employers) should also be as flexible as possible. Some schools may reopen and then must close if there is a resurgence of the virus, and some schools may choose to adopt hybrid models where students participate in face-to-face learning for part of the school week and virtual learning for rest.

As communities we must also ensure that all schools, not just the wealthiest districts, have the resources to safely reopen this fall. Failure to do so would further exacerbate disparities in education and leave children in already vulnerable communities further behind than their peers.

Science and facts, and not fear or threats, should guide our choices. Recent recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics for the reopening of in-person schools are based on the school's documented benefits to children and their families, as well as the understanding that coronavirus is a very different disease in children than in adults. Data consistently shows that children are less likely to develop Covid-19 symptoms or develop complications. Children also appear less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19 when exposed.

And there is no doubt that school is good for children, not only because of their education, but also because of their development and their mental and physical health. It is also a place where many children receive medical care from school nurses and doctors, receive nutritious meals, and where abuse and neglect are often detected for the first time.

However, while the data is reassuring and the benefits of attending school in person are clear, children simply do not exist in a vacuum: they need parents to drop them off and pick them up, teachers to teach them now. babysitters, sometimes grandparents – help. The list goes on. The risk of acquiring Covid-19 for adults appears to be higher in other adults than in children, and each of these interactions between adults increases the risk that they will be exposed and ultimately contract. virus that causes Covid-19.

It is unfair to ask parents to send their children to school, and to ask teachers, many of whom have their own families, to come forward to teach them, as the virus continues to spread in communities across the country. If we are serious about reopening schools everywhere, we must first be serious about containing this virus.

Now is the time to send consistent and responsible messages around facial linings. Now is also the time to improve test availability and response time, and more importantly, if we want children to return to school safely, now is the time to invest in such schools, not threaten its financing.